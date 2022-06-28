Evening news: Rory Best to pay ‘substantial’ damages to Paddy Jackson’s defence lawyers; Guns N’ Roses legend drops by Dublin guitar store

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this evening.

Family of two sisters sexually abused by their brother asked them not to report abuse to protect family name

A judge has criticised the family of two sisters sexually abused by their older brother who tried to prevent the women from coming forward about the abuse in order to protect the family name.

Rory Best to pay ‘substantial’ damages to Paddy Jackson’s defence lawyers over rape trial interview

Former Ireland and Ulster rugby captain Rory Best will pay “substantial” undisclosed damages to a team of defence lawyers over an interview he gave about an ex-teammate’s rape trial, the High Court has heard.

More Aer Lingus cancellations as airline blames ‘spike’ in Covid cases among staff

Aer Lingus cancelled three return flights to Ireland today due to what it is calling a “spike” in Covid cases among staff - while a further fourth departure flight has also been pulled.

Explainer: What is causing the chaos at Dublin Airport

Nicola Sturgeon sets date for second Scottish independence referendum

Nicola Sturgeon has announced plans for a second Scottish independence referendum on October 19 2023, despite political opponents calling it a “pretend poll”.

‘It was an absolute joy to have Slash in the shop’ – Guns N’ Roses legend visits well-known guitar store

Tens of thousands of music fans will flood into Marlay Park this evening for one of the summer’s most anticipated concerts, with American rockers Guns N’ Roses performing. Ahead of the concert, the band’s legendary guitarist Slash paid a visit to one of Dublin’s most celebrated independent guitar shops.

Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh’s sexual harassment case against RTÉ to begin tomorrow

Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh’s sexual harassment case against RTÉ will begin at the Work Place Relations Commission (WRC) tomorrow. The Nationwide host has alleged she was sexually harassed, victimised and isolated while working for the broadcaster.

Teen avoids custody for incident that led to girl being knocked under Dart at Howth Junction

A second Dublin youth has been spared a custodial sentence for a "daunting" incident that led to a teenage girl getting knocked head-first under a Dart train.

Westlife hold private concert at fan's house in Dublin

Man charged with committing 100 sexual offences against boys

A man has appeared in court charged with committing 100 sexual offences against young boys. The offences are alleged to have taken place at various locations in Co Kilkenny between 1995 and 2006, when the eight boys were aged between 11 and 17.

Daughter of EuroMillions winner gets one-year ban for careless driving

A 38-year old daughter of EuroMillions winner Dolores McNamara has been banned from driving for one year for careless driving.