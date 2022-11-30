Evening news: Quinn shareholders split €1.5m payoff as betting profits soar; man caught performing lewd act in front of undercover garda in Marks & Spencer toilets

Colette and Brenda Quinn (front), daughters of businessman Sean Quinn, with Sean Quinn Jnr and his wife, Karen. All are among the directors on companies to benefit from a dividend payment made by Quinnb Sports

Man who used cameras to spy on neighbours faces bill of up to €500k to stop dangerous cliff from collapsing onto their homes

A man may have to pay an estimated €500,000 to safeguard a dangerous cliff face from collapsing onto the homes and back gardens of his neighbours after a judge was told he had tunnelled into it and stripped it of vegetation.

Quinn shareholders split €1.5m payoff as betting profits soar

QuinnBet, the online gambling company controlled by wider members of the Quinn family, paid a near €1.7m dividend last year as it made a €2.2m profit.

Man with 119 convictions caught with car jack and saw in car tells judge: ‘I’m no saint, your honour’

John Maughan (35) said he wanted to turn his life around and would never sit behind the wheel of a car again, but was jailed for six months

Irish Rail whistleblower on €121k mostly spends days reading newspapers

Eight month sentence for son of murdered Killarney woman for stealing a car

The son of murdered Killarney woman Miriam Burns has received an eight month sentence for car theft.

Speeding accounted for three quarters of penalty point notices last year

Males incurred nearly twice as many penalty point endorsement notices as females in 2021.

Man caught performing lewd act in front of undercover garda in Dublin Marks & Spencer toilets

A man has been convicted of exposing himself and masturbating in front of an undercover garda in a major Dublin city-centre department store’s public toilet.

Seven years for man who held knife to neck of terrified Burger King worker and threatened chipper staff with meat cleaver

Mark Rooney (49) of Premier Square, Finglas, north Dublin, was armed with a meat cleaver when he went into a chipper in Finglas, on the evening of November 18, 2019, and shouted at staff demanding money.

Vodafone store worker stole €22,500 by issuing refunds to his own bank account

A Vodafone store employee stole €22,500 from the phone company by issuing refunds to his bank account a fter the till had been balanced for the day, a court heard.

Prince William’s godmother quits Palace role after asking black activist where she ‘really came from’ at event

The late Queen Elizabeth II's lady in waiting has resigned and apologised after she made "unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments" by asking a prominent black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse where she "really came from".

Everything you need to know about the social welfare Christmas bonus

The 2022 Christmas bonus will be 100pc of the normal weekly allowance, including the living alone allowance increase and the over-80 increase. The bonus does not include the fuel allowance and the minimum payment is €20.