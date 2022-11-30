Evening news: Quinn shareholders split €1.5m payoff as betting profits soar; man caught performing lewd act in front of undercover garda in Marks & Spencer toilets

Here are the main news stories this evening.
A man may have to pay an estimated €500,000 to safeguard a dangerous cliff face from collapsing onto the homes and back gardens of his neighbours after a judge was told he had tunnelled into it and stripped it of vegetation.
QuinnBet, the online gambling company controlled by wider members of the Quinn family, paid a near €1.7m dividend last year as it made a €2.2m profit.
John Maughan (35) said he wanted to turn his life around and would never sit behind the wheel of a car again, but was jailed for six months
The son of murdered Killarney woman Miriam Burns has received an eight month sentence for car theft.
Males incurred nearly twice as many penalty point endorsement notices as females in 2021.
A man has been convicted of exposing himself and masturbating in front of an undercover garda in a major Dublin city-centre department store’s public toilet.
Mark Rooney (49) of Premier Square, Finglas, north Dublin, was armed with a meat cleaver when he went into a chipper in Finglas, on the evening of November 18, 2019, and shouted at staff demanding money.
A Vodafone store employee stole €22,500 from the phone company by issuing refunds to his bank account a fter the till had been balanced for the day, a court heard.
The late Queen Elizabeth II's lady in waiting has resigned and apologised after she made "unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments" by asking a prominent black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse where she "really came from".
The 2022 Christmas bonus will be 100pc of the normal weekly allowance, including the living alone allowance increase and the over-80 increase. The bonus does not include the fuel allowance and the minimum payment is €20.