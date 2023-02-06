Here are the main news headlines of the evening.
A man accused of sexually assaulting a girl in Dublin suffered head injuries after being confronted by up to 40 "vigilantes", a court has heard.
Former colleagues of a headteacher found dead at her home with her husband and daughter have paid tribute to their “dear friend”.
One of the family members, a BBC reporter, said the Trevelyan family is apologising "for the role our ancestors played in enslavement on the island" of Grenada.
Singer Daniel O’Donnell’s late sister Kathleen has been remembered as a “force of nature” who led a life that could have inspired the plot of The Banshees of Inisherin.
Martin Joseph Groogan faces three sets of charges, including domestic violence matters of assaulting another, unrelated female and damaging her car on January 28.