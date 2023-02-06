Anti-immigration protestors take to the street of Dublin. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Here are the main news headlines of the evening.

Man accused of sexually assaulting girl suffered head injuries after he was confronted by ‘vigilantes’, court hears

A man accused of sexually assaulting a girl in Dublin suffered head injuries after being confronted by up to 40 "vigilantes", a court has heard.

Pictured: Headmistress found dead with daughter (7) and husband as colleagues pay tributes

Former colleagues of a headteacher found dead at her home with her husband and daughter have paid tribute to their “dear friend”.

Anti-immigration protesters march through Dublin on bank holiday

Trevelyan family to pay reparations and apologise to people of Grenada

One of the family members, a BBC reporter, said the Trevelyan family is apologising "for the role our ancestors played in enslavement on the island" of Grenada.

Daniel O'Donnell's sister remembered as ‘the real-life Banshees of Inisherin’ as Kathleen Doogan laid to rest

Singer Daniel O’Donnell’s late sister Kathleen has been remembered as a “force of nature” who led a life that could have inspired the plot of The Banshees of Inisherin.

Man in court for allegedly setting fire to bin belonging to Michaella McCollum

Martin Joseph Groogan faces three sets of charges, including domestic violence matters of assaulting another, unrelated female and damaging her car on January 28.