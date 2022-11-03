Evening news: Pensioner who collapsed next to radiator may have been lying there for three days; Irish couple reunited with surrogate triplets

Here are this evening's news headlines.

‘Our daughters are home, finally’ – Irish couple reunited with surrogate triplets born in Kenya

A Dublin father whose surrogate triplets were stranded in Kenya for two months has finally arrived home in Ireland with his three infant daughters.

Pensioner (86) suffered severe burns after collapsing next to radiator and may have been lying there for three days

An elderly man who suffered severe burns after collapsing next to a radiator in his apartment in west Dublin could have been lying there for up to three days before he was discovered, an inquest has heard.

Alleged drug dealer was ‘naked from waist down’ when arrested after collision with police car, court heard

The charges included attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, possessing cocaine and having the class A drug with intent to supply, possessing and concealing criminal property in addition to four driving offences.

Eoin Ó Broin writes letter of apology to State’s chief economist after calling for him to be sacked

Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin has written a letter of apology to the State’s chief economist after calling for him to be sacked.

'I'll run you over!' – Cyclist and taxi driver get into heated roadside row in Cork

Ex-Derry GAA captain and pub owner Fergal Doherty charged with manslaughter of customer

A grieving family looked on in court as a Co Antrim bar owner and former captain of Derry Gaelic team was charged with the manslaughter of a customer.

Couple jailed for murder of 15-year-old son after ‘horrific’ campaign of abuse

A mother and her partner have both been jailed for life with a minimum term of 39 years for murdering her son during a campaign of “horrific and prolonged torture”.

Irish Rail worker sacked after he was jailed for crashing car into cyclists while drunk wins unfair dismissal case

An electrician jailed for smashing his father’s car into a group of cyclists while driving drunk and uninsured has won his claim for unfair dismissal from Irish Rail after being sacked while serving his sentence.

Global economic slowdown to hit hard in Ireland as employers’ group Ibec slashes growth forecast to 2pc for 2023

The Irish economy is facing a sharp slowdown next year with growth set to plunge to just 2pc, dramatically below the post financial crisis trend, as warning lights increasingly signal the threat of global recession.

James Corden accused of robbing another joke