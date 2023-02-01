Here are the top stories across Independent.ie this evening.
Newstalk broadcaster Andrea Gilligan has opened up about the “exceptionally nasty” messages she receives on her social media.
The company responsible for massive delays in the National Car Test is to be penalised for failing to deliver on its contract.
A 35-year-old man who stabbed his former employer 19 times during “a psychotic episode” in which he believed his boss was responsible for the murder of Michaela McAreavey has been found not guilty of attempted murder by reason of insanity.
‘Delilah’ – a popular song by Tom Jones that has been a regular feature at Welsh sporting events – will not be performed at the Six Nations tournament amid allegations of sexism, bullying and racism at the Welsh Rugby Union.
Gardaí are looking to speak to a taxi driver who dropped a couple to Finglas, after an alleged assault last week that has been the subject of disinformation online in recent days.
At a press conference in Leinster House organised by the party, Dublin North West TD Paul McAuliffe and Kildare North’s James Lawless called on the Taoiseach to speed up the process of appointing a Citizen’s Assembly to debate the laws around drugs.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is currently conducting a “planned” search of US President Joe Biden’s vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, continuing efforts by the Department of Justice to determine if any documents with classification markings have been stored at Mr Biden’s personal residences.
Leo Varadkar told the Dáil: “I can confirm that, notwithstanding newspaper reports, no deal has yet been done between the EU and the UK.”
In a joint statement issued by the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI) and the Teachers' Union of Ireland (TUI), the unions said the Department of Education must act “urgently to address teachers’ serious concerns” regarding the timing of some Leaving Certificate exams next year.
Cancer patients, many of whom are elderly, are being left standing for hours in hospital corridors, waiting for a chemotherapy chair to become available so they can get life-saving treatment, it was claimed today.
The Department of Education has said that “any necessary solution” will be put in place to accommodate 26 children in Limerick who received no secondary school offer today.