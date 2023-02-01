Here are the top stories across Independent.ie this evening.

‘It’s definitely got worse in the last two years’ – Newstalk’s Andrea Gilligan on ‘horrible, nasty online comments’

Newstalk broadcaster Andrea Gilligan has opened up about the “exceptionally nasty” messages she receives on her social media.

NCT provider to be penalised for ‘unacceptable’ booking delays

The company responsible for massive delays in the National Car Test is to be penalised for failing to deliver on its contract.

Man who stabbed his boss 19 times believing he was responsible for murder of Michaela McAreavey found not guilty by reason of insanity

A 35-year-old man who stabbed his former employer 19 times during “a psychotic episode” in which he believed his boss was responsible for the murder of Michaela McAreavey has been found not guilty of attempted murder by reason of insanity.

‘Delilah’ song banned from Wales’ Six Nations playlist due to ‘problematic and upsetting’ lyrics

‘Delilah’ – a popular song by Tom Jones that has been a regular feature at Welsh sporting events – will not be performed at the Six Nations tournament amid allegations of sexism, bullying and racism at the Welsh Rugby Union.

Ryan Reynolds has difficulty pronouncing ‘Eoghan’ as Irishman signs for Wrexham

Gardaí appeal for information following alleged assault of woman in Finglas last week

Gardaí are looking to speak to a taxi driver who dropped a couple to Finglas, after an alleged assault last week that has been the subject of disinformation online in recent days.

Tom Brady announces he's retiring ‘for good’

Fianna Fáil TDs seeking to fast-track debate around legalisation and regulation of recreational drugs

At a press conference in Leinster House organised by the party, Dublin North West TD Paul McAuliffe and Kildare North’s James Lawless called on the Taoiseach to speed up the process of appointing a Citizen’s Assembly to debate the laws around drugs.

FBI conducting ‘planned’ search of Biden’s beach house amid classified documents probe

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is currently conducting a “planned” search of US President Joe Biden’s vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, continuing efforts by the Department of Justice to determine if any documents with classification markings have been stored at Mr Biden’s personal residences.

Man arrested for dangerous driving incident in Dublin

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar denies report that a deal has been reached on the Northern Ireland Protocol

Leo Varadkar told the Dáil: “I can confirm that, notwithstanding newspaper reports, no deal has yet been done between the EU and the UK.”

Teachers express ‘serious concerns’ over certain Leaving Cert exam papers being moved to end of fifth year

In a joint statement issued by the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI) and the Teachers' Union of Ireland (TUI), the unions said the Department of Education must act “urgently to address teachers’ serious concerns” regarding the timing of some Leaving Certificate exams next year.

Cancer patients left standing for hours in hospital corridors to get chemotherapy, health committee told

Cancer patients, many of whom are elderly, are being left standing for hours in hospital corridors, waiting for a chemotherapy chair to become available so they can get life-saving treatment, it was claimed today.

Department of Education vows to find places for children who received no first year place offer in Limerick

The Department of Education has said that “any necessary solution” will be put in place to accommodate 26 children in Limerick who received no secondary school offer today.