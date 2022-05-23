Evening news: New photos show Boris Johnson raising glass at lockdown drinks event; Dept of Education objects to plans for 1,000 Dublin homes

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson toasting at the party in No 10. Photo: PA Media/ITV.

Fresh pressure over Partygate scandal as new pictures show Boris Johnson raising a glass at lockdown drinks event

The images obtained by ITV raise further questions on the British Prime Minister’s claim he was not aware of rule-breaking at Downing Street during the pandemic.

Sinn Féin election worker jailed for robbing chronically ill pensioner while hanging Mary Lou McDonald posters

A Sinn Féin election worker has been given a nine-month prison sentence for robbing a chronically ill pensioner while hanging campaign posters in Dublin.

The Department of Education objected to plans for more than 1,000 new north Dublin homes

The Department of Education objected to plans for a 1,007-unit Strategic Housing Development scheme at a site at Baldoyle in Dublin 13, saying it will 'further compound the projected pressure in meeting school place requirements in the area'.

Monkeypox outbreak likely triggered by sex at two raves in Europe, WHO expert says

A leading adviser to the World Health Organization described the unprecedented outbreak of monkeypox in developed countries as “a random event” that might be explained by sexual behaviour at two recent raves in Europe.

Lisa Thompson laid to rest: ‘Our hearts are broken and shattered’

The Dublin mother-of-two murdered in her Ballymun home this month has been remembered as a woman with a belief in fairness and justice, and a friendly, caring person who had dreams for her future.

Woman sexually assaulted by former RTÉ journalist tells court ‘her sense of self has been destroyed’

Mícheál Ó Leidhin (38) of Sunnyside, Malahide Rd., Artane was convicted last April of sexual assault at his former home in south Dublin in the early hours of the morning of May 13, 2018.

Hospital services may be hit due to 48-hour strike

Hospital services may be hit when laboratory scientists ramp up industrial action with a 48-hour strike tomorrow “in frustration” in a dispute over pay.

How one laptop may hold all the dark secrets from Saipan

Alan Kelly’s laptop may one day deliver the definitive account but those who committed their versions to print certainly had different versions of events.

Remains of Tralee man removed from scene after fatal assault to undergo a post-mortem

Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses in their investigations into the fatal assault of Mr Brosnan after gardaí and ambulance personnel were called to the scene in the town centre shortly after 7pm on Sunday.

Politician forced to sleep in his car due to lack of hotel rooms in Dublin

A Government senator said he was forced to sleep in his car on two occasions recently because he could not find a hotel room in Dublin for under €200.

Fraudster Catriona Carey asked gardaí when stopped over road offences: ‘Do you expect me to get taxis?’

Convicted fraudster Catriona Carey was "roaring and screaming" and asked gardaí "do you expect me to get taxis?" when stopped for separate road offences last year.

Covid-19 BA.4 sub-variant: Everything you need to know about the new strain in Ireland

BA.4 – another member of the Omicron family and a variant of concern – has been found in two patients in Ireland.

Police body cam shows dramatic rescue of nine-year-old from burning house