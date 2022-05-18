Evening news: Murder accused barrister has bail terms relaxed to take ‘short trip’; and young people leaving New Zealand in their droves

Here are the main headlines of the evening.

Murder accused barrister has bail terms relaxed so he can take 'short trip' with family

A court today temporarily lifted residency and curfew bail conditions for Diarmuid Rossa Phelan (53), who is accused of killing a man in a shooting on farmland in Dublin.

Australian Prime Minister floors child in football tackle

Explainer: Why a night of high drama could lie ahead amid a Dáil vote on the National Maternity Hospital

A night of tension and high drama could lie ahead in Leinster House tonight as two Green Party TDs say they will support a Sinn Féin motion on the National Maternity Hospital (NMH).

Why young people are leaving New Zealand in their droves

New Zealand has reported a net loss of migrants for the second year in a row as more residents decided to leave the country amid the rising cost of living.

Mannok companies seek High Court injunction preventing Sean Quinn from trespassing on Cavan quarry

Two companies are seeking a High Court injunction preventing former billionaire and Quinn Group founder Sean Quinn from trespassing on a quarry in Co Cavan.

Chef fined €400 for performing sex act on himself and grabbing undercover garda’s bottom in shop toilets

“Something came over” Bruno Da Silva (31) when he exposed himself and carried out the lewd act in a Marks & Spencer bathroom, not realising who the officer was.

Michael Lynn tells trial he did not steal 'a penny' and there was no scheme to defraud banks

Former solicitor Michael Lynn has told his multi-million euro theft trial he did not steal “a penny” and there was no scheme designed to defraud the banks.

Ireland could be allowed cap gas prices due to isolated location

Ireland could bring in a Spanish-style cap on gas and coal prices due to the isolation of energy supplies here from pipelines and infrastructure, the EU has said.

Woman jailed after being found in possession of nearly €100,000 in proceeds of crime

When gardaí asked Lorna Palmer (35) about two envelopes containing around €700 and €2,000, each found in a money box at her Dublin home, she told them she did not know why people were posting money through the door.

Ryanair cabin supervisor awarded €84,790 after she was injured when she slipped on greasy de-icing fluid

Fiona Nangle (40), Latt Hills, Cavan, sued the airline over the accident when she fell on the vinyl floor surface in the forward cabin section shortly after take off of a Dublin-Warsaw bound flight.

Woman left severely disabled after allegedly contracting rare disease from pet-shop parrot secures further €1m payout

Patricia Ingle from Co Limerick was 19 when she suffered catastrophic injuries after allegedly contracting chlamydia psittacosis – an airborne infection which can be transferred from birds to humans – while working at the Petmania store, Ennis Road, Limerick in 2008.