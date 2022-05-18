Evening news: Murder accused barrister has bail terms relaxed to take ‘short trip’; and young people leaving New Zealand in their droves

Here are the main headlines of the evening.
A court today temporarily lifted residency and curfew bail conditions for Diarmuid Rossa Phelan (53), who is accused of killing a man in a shooting on farmland in Dublin.
A night of tension and high drama could lie ahead in Leinster House tonight as two Green Party TDs say they will support a Sinn Féin motion on the National Maternity Hospital (NMH).
New Zealand has reported a net loss of migrants for the second year in a row as more residents decided to leave the country amid the rising cost of living.
Two companies are seeking a High Court injunction preventing former billionaire and Quinn Group founder Sean Quinn from trespassing on a quarry in Co Cavan.
“Something came over” Bruno Da Silva (31) when he exposed himself and carried out the lewd act in a Marks & Spencer bathroom, not realising who the officer was.
Former solicitor Michael Lynn has told his multi-million euro theft trial he did not steal “a penny” and there was no scheme designed to defraud the banks.
Ireland could bring in a Spanish-style cap on gas and coal prices due to the isolation of energy supplies here from pipelines and infrastructure, the EU has said.
When gardaí asked Lorna Palmer (35) about two envelopes containing around €700 and €2,000, each found in a money box at her Dublin home, she told them she did not know why people were posting money through the door.
Fiona Nangle (40), Latt Hills, Cavan, sued the airline over the accident when she fell on the vinyl floor surface in the forward cabin section shortly after take off of a Dublin-Warsaw bound flight.
Patricia Ingle from Co Limerick was 19 when she suffered catastrophic injuries after allegedly contracting chlamydia psittacosis – an airborne infection which can be transferred from birds to humans – while working at the Petmania store, Ennis Road, Limerick in 2008.