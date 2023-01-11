Evening news: Michael Flatley undergoes surgery after cancer diagnosis; Burglary gang member getting disability benefit for lactose intolerance, court hears

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this evening.

Michael Flatley undergoes surgery after diagnosis of aggressive cancer

Lord of the Dance Michael Flatley revealed he has undergone surgery for an aggressive form of cancer.

Burglary gang member getting disability benefit for being lactose intolerant, court hears

A judge has described as “extraordinary” the State paying disability benefit for a Limerick burglary gang member as he is lactose intolerant.

Former Terenure College rugby coach admits indecent assault of two boys

A former rugby coach and teacher at a south Dublin private school will be sentenced next month after he admitted indecently assaulting two boys during the 1980s.

Doctors’ fear of being sued is ‘partly behind rise in caesarean sections in first-time mothers’

A “fear factor” where a doctor is concerned about adverse outcomes and risk of being sued is among factors driving the steady rise in first-time mothers giving birth by caesarean section in Ireland, according to a study.

Patients evacuated from Cork hospital A&E after fire breaks out

A number of patients had to be evacuated from the Accident and Emergency department of a Cork hospital after a fire broke out.

Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital after suffering cardiac arrest