Evening news: Michael Flatley undergoes surgery after cancer diagnosis; Burglary gang member getting disability benefit for lactose intolerance, court hears

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this evening.

Michael Flatley undergoes surgery after diagnosis of aggressive cancer

Lord of the Dance Michael Flatley revealed he has undergone surgery for an aggressive form of cancer.

Burglary gang member getting disability benefit for being lactose intolerant, court hears

A judge has described as “extraordinary” the State paying disability benefit for a Limerick burglary gang member as he is lactose intolerant.

Former Terenure College rugby coach admits indecent assault of two boys

A former rugby coach and teacher at a south Dublin private school will be sentenced next month after he admitted indecently assaulting two boys during the 1980s.

Doctors’ fear of being sued is ‘partly behind rise in caesarean sections in first-time mothers’

A “fear factor” where a doctor is concerned about adverse outcomes and risk of being sued is among factors driving the steady rise in first-time mothers giving birth by caesarean section in Ireland, according to a study.

Patients evacuated from Cork hospital A&E after fire breaks out

A number of patients had to be evacuated from the Accident and Emergency department of a Cork hospital after a fire broke out.

Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital after suffering cardiac arrest

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin has been discharged from hospital as his recovery continues after suffering a cardiac arrest in an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ex-MMA fighter must pay legal costs of failed bid to get Conor McGregor to take down allegedly defamatory social media posts

Retired MMA fighter Artem Lobov will have to pay the costs of his failed attempt to get a High Court order making Conor McGregor take down allegedly defamatory social media posts.

Kerry Group to sell international sweets arm for €500m

Kerry Group is in exclusive negotiations to sell the trade and assets of its Sweet Ingredients Portfolio to IRCA, an international leader in chocolate, creams, and other high-quality semi-finished food ingredients, for a consideration of €500m partly made up of a vendor loan.

Simon Harris ‘really worried’ about impact of Andrew Tate on teenage boys

Justice Minister Simon Harris has said he is “really worried” about the impact social media personality Andrew Tate is having on teenage boys in Ireland.

