Evening news: Marc MacSharry walks out of committee after berating Tony Holohan and Robert Watt; Toy Show star Saoirse’s (9) cancer returns

Anthony Gannon (34) of Huntstown Rise, Mulhuddart, Dublin, was sentenced to three years in prison, with the final six months suspended.
Lawyers for TV presenter Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh say she was sexually harassed and victimised while working for RTÉ.
The parents of 2020 Late Late Toy Show star Saoirse Ruane (9) have shared the “devastating news" that she requires further cancer treatment.
Former Fianna Fáil TD Marc McSharry today accused Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan and Department of Health Secretary General Robert Watt of “corruption” for the way €2m a year was committed to fund Dr Holohan’s proposed Trinity College research post.
Rod Stewart graced the streets of Dublin today and paid a visit to the historic John Kavanagh 'The Gravediggers' pub.
A man aged in this thirties originally from South Wexford was confronted by a group who seek out and expose potential online predators.
A woman has gone on trial accused of threatening to kill or cause serious injury to her mother as well as an employee of a special care unit in Limerick.
A murder trial was told that gardaí who found a critically injured two-year-old girl in an apartment thought she resembled “a child's doll”.
The blue shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored two momentous goals to knock England out of the 1986 World Cup, including the so-called “Hand of God” goal, has sold for a record-breaking sum at auction.