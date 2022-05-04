Evening news: Marc MacSharry walks out of committee after berating Tony Holohan and Robert Watt; Toy Show star Saoirse’s (9) cancer returns

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this evening.

Man who tried to drive away in woman’s jeep while five-week-old baby was still in vehicle is jailed

Anthony Gannon (34) of Huntstown Rise, Mulhuddart, Dublin, was sentenced to three years in prison, with the final six months suspended.

Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh to tell Workplace Relations Commission she was sexually harassed at RTÉ

Lawyers for TV presenter Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh say she was sexually harassed and victimised while working for RTÉ.

‘Devastating news’ as Toy Show star Saoirse Ruane’s (9) cancer returns

The parents of 2020 Late Late Toy Show star Saoirse Ruane (9) have shared the “devastating news" that she requires further cancer treatment.

Marc MacSharry walks out of committee after berating Tony Holohan and Robert Watt over Trinity position

Accusation of ‘corruption’ against Dr Tony Holohan and Robert Watt struck from record after heated committee hearing

Former Fianna Fáil TD Marc McSharry today accused Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan and Department of Health Secretary General Robert Watt of “corruption” for the way €2m a year was committed to fund Dr Holohan’s proposed Trinity College research post.

Rod Stewart visits Dublin pub: ‘He goes to the cemetery for Grace Plunkett’s anniversary, so he just dropped in’

Rod Stewart graced the streets of Dublin today and paid a visit to the historic John Kavanagh 'The Gravediggers' pub.

Wexford man arrested in London accused of grooming an 11-year-old child

A man aged in this thirties originally from South Wexford was confronted by a group who seek out and expose potential online predators.

Barbie Kardashian goes on trial in Limerick accused of threat to kill her mother and healthcare assistant

A woman has gone on trial accused of threatening to kill or cause serious injury to her mother as well as an employee of a special care unit in Limerick.

Gardaí who found critically injured Santina Cawley in apartment thought she resembled ‘a child’s doll’, murder trial told

A murder trial was told that gardaí who found a critically injured two-year-old girl in an apartment thought she resembled “a child's doll”.

Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ shirt sells for over £7million at auction

The blue shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored two momentous goals to knock England out of the 1986 World Cup, including the so-called “Hand of God” goal, has sold for a record-breaking sum at auction.