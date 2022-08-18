Evening news: Manager who had trip to Lanzarote booked but said she couldn’t make conference due to a bad back loses unfair dismissal case

Here are the top stories across Independent.ie this evening.

Manager who had a trip to Lanzarote booked but told her boss she couldn’t make it to a conference due to a bad back loses unfair dismissal case

A manager who told her boss she couldn’t make it to a conference because her back had gone out, but had a trip to Lanzarote booked for the same dates, has lost a €90,000 claim for unfair dismissal.

Man arrested on suspicion of the murder of Miriam Burns (75) is released without charge

The man, who is in his 50s and known to the deceased, was questioned for three days in connection with the killing of the woman hailed as "Killarney's smiling lady".

Revealed: The counties with the highest rates of Covid-19

Westmeath, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Sligo, Carlow, Waterford and Donegal have the highest incidence of Covid-19 as the summer wave continues to recede.

Leaked video of partying PM Sanna Marin sparks controversy in Finland

Finland’s prime minister Sanna Marin is facing a backlash after a leaked video of her partying emerged on social media on Wednesday.

Gardaí issue appeal to find two teenage girls last seen in Wexford

Charli and Ruby McGlynn, who are both aged 15, were last seen in the Bridgetown area of county Wexford at around 6.30pm on Saturday, August 13.

Jessica Springsteen will not be competing at the Dublin Horse Show as was expected

Rock star royalty watchers are set for disappointment with news that Jessica Springsteen, daughter of ‘The Boss’ Bruce will now not be competing at the Dublin Horse Show as had been expected.

‘It will have a big impact on us’ – Keith Long pays tribute to Bohemians volunteer Derek Monaghan who died tragically, aged 41

Preparations for what should have been a vital Dublin derby against Shelbourne were no longer important for Bohemians as the club tried to cope with the loss on Wednesday of popular club volunteer Derek Monaghan.

Fianna Fáil’s Robert Troy submits changes to Dáil register of members’ interests and apologises ‘unreservedly’

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has accepted under-fire junior minister Robert Troy’s explanation for failing to declare properties sales to local authorities.

Brown Thomas sale finalised as new owner takes over Selfridge Group

A sale of the Selfridges Group of luxury department stores including Brown Thomas and Arnotts in Ireland has closed. The business has been sold by Canada’s billionaire Weston family for a reported £4bn to a combined bid from a Thai retailer and an Austrian property company.

Fresh inflation spike is putting bigger rate hikes in play despite risk of recession

Inflation for the euro area as a whole hit a new high in July and one of the European Central Bank’s most important policymakers said it is set to worsen.