Evening news: Man with one-way ticket to Australia granted bail amid false imprisonment and assault charges; Twitter founder breaks silence

Tributes to man killed in workplace accident in Cavan

Two separate investigations are under way into the death of a man in the Bailieboro area in Co Cavan.

Man with one-way ticket to Australia is given bail as he faces charges of false imprisonment and assault

A 60-year-old man accused of a serious assault and holding a female against her will at a house in South County Dublin has been granted bail.

Support for Sinn Féin drops but no boost for the Government parties

Public support for Sinn Féin has fallen for the first time in over eight months, a new poll reveals as the party gathers for its ard fheis in Dublin this weekend.

Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan claims World Championship gold with stunning routine in Liverpool

Rhys McClenaghan has won the gold medal in the pommel horse event at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool.

Incredible video shows teen breaking out of garda van

Catriona Carey loses family home after defaulting on mortgage for 10 years

Former Ireland hockey player Catriona Carey has lost her family home after defaulting on her mortgage payments for nearly 10 years, the Irish Independent can reveal.

‘We are a happy crowd with Christmas coming up’ – active retirement group scoop €1m Lotto prize

An active age retirement group from Co Mayo are planning a trip to Dublin next week to collect a €1m cheque at National Lottery headquarters.

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey breaks silence on job losses with online apology

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey has apologised for ‘growing the company size too quickly’ amid job losses affecting hundreds of workers in Ireland, and thousands across the globe.

Man ‘overpowered by public after knife raid’ is refused bail

A man who was overpowered by members of the public following a string of alleged knife-raids at pharmacies in Dublin has been refused bail.

Sinn Féin ard fheis: Everything we learned as Mary Lou McDonald breaks her silence

Six weeks after she last spoke to the media in Dublin, Mary Lou McDonald broke her long silence at the start of Sinn Féin’s ard fheis at the RDS on Saturday.

‘Nobody believed in me… it was very emotional’ – Recovering drug addict completes Dublin Marathon after rehab promise

Two years ago, Christopher Connolly started recovery after he fell into induced psychosis and was scared for his life. He was asked to come up with a goal and he decided that he was going to run a marathon.

Girl (16) charged with attempted murder after serious assault

A 16-year-old girl has been charged with attempted murder following a serious assault in Dungannon.

‘Why do you need 25,000 people screaming “I love you” to feel normal?’ – Bono on the life of a rockstar

Bono has opened up on a period of introspection triggered by a life of fame and admits questioning if it’s “normal”, in his autobiography Surrender.