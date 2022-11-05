Evening news: Man with one-way ticket to Australia granted bail amid false imprisonment and assault charges; Twitter founder breaks silence

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this evening.
Two separate investigations are under way into the death of a man in the Bailieboro area in Co Cavan.
A 60-year-old man accused of a serious assault and holding a female against her will at a house in South County Dublin has been granted bail.
Public support for Sinn Féin has fallen for the first time in over eight months, a new poll reveals as the party gathers for its ard fheis in Dublin this weekend.
Rhys McClenaghan has won the gold medal in the pommel horse event at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool.
Former Ireland hockey player Catriona Carey has lost her family home after defaulting on her mortgage payments for nearly 10 years, the Irish Independent can reveal.
An active age retirement group from Co Mayo are planning a trip to Dublin next week to collect a €1m cheque at National Lottery headquarters.
Twitter founder Jack Dorsey has apologised for ‘growing the company size too quickly’ amid job losses affecting hundreds of workers in Ireland, and thousands across the globe.
A man who was overpowered by members of the public following a string of alleged knife-raids at pharmacies in Dublin has been refused bail.
Six weeks after she last spoke to the media in Dublin, Mary Lou McDonald broke her long silence at the start of Sinn Féin’s ard fheis at the RDS on Saturday.
Two years ago, Christopher Connolly started recovery after he fell into induced psychosis and was scared for his life. He was asked to come up with a goal and he decided that he was going to run a marathon.
A 16-year-old girl has been charged with attempted murder following a serious assault in Dungannon.
Bono has opened up on a period of introspection triggered by a life of fame and admits questioning if it’s “normal”, in his autobiography Surrender.