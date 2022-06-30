Evening news: Man involved in €35k theft and assault of escorts was star rugby player; ‘Opportunistic’ €60k personal injury claim thrown out

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this evening.

Dublin man involved in theft of €35,000 and assault of escorts was star rugby player

A Dublin man who was yesterday handed down a five-year prison sentence for his involvement in the theft of €35,000 and the assault of two escorts had been a star rugby player for Blackrock College, it can be revealed.

‘I won’t be flying again’ – reports of two-hour wait at Dublin Airport today but DAA insists most getting through security in 45 mins

There were long queues outside Terminal 1 in Dublin Airport this afternoon but Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) says 98pc of passengers are getting through security in under 45 minutes. But Charmaine Quinn, from Blessington, Co Wicklow, said she won’t be flying from the airport again until the chaos calms down, as she waited two and a half hours to get through security today.

What flights are cancelled from Dublin Airport

Woman’s ‘opportunistic’ €60,000 personal injuries claim thrown out

A 51-year-old Malahide, Co Dublin, woman, whose €60,000 personal injuries claim has been thrown out in the Circuit Civil Court, was described as “opportunistic” by the judge.

Northern Irish comic who joked about ‘child molesting Moors murderers’ jailed for paying to watch child abuse

A comedian from Northern Ireland who wanted to watch vulnerable children being sexually abused online has been jailed for four years and nine months.

Hotel ordered to pay €50,000 to manager alleged to have declared he would ‘take the company for €150,000’

A hotel manager accused of breaching his employer’s cash handling rules to make payments to workers off-payroll has been awarded €50,000 by the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) for unfair dismissal.

Nicola Sturgeon under fire from Arlene Foster for not curtsying to the Queen

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has come under fire from Arlene Foster for bowing to the Queen instead of curtsying during a recent meeting in Edinburgh.

Households earning up to €80,000 would be entitled to claim back-to-school allowance under Sinn Féin proposals

Household earning up to €80,000 would be entitled to claim the back-to-school allowances, under Sinn Féin plans to reduce the cost of education.

Garda commissioner denies force engages in racial profiling after Traveller study finds high levels of distrust

The Garda Commissioner has said that gardaí don't engage in racial profiling and described it as a "very serious allegation" to make against the force. A recent study looking at Irish Travellers’ access to the justice system found that 59pc of those surveyed believed they were stopped by gardaí because of their ethnicity.

Woman lay on pavement for six hours after she broke hip

A 70-year-old woman has told how she had to wait six hours in agony for paramedics to arrive, and a further two hours to be admitted to hospital, following a serious fall.

Daisy Edgar Jones parties with Normal People co-star Paul Mescal at Glastonbury

Daisy Edgar Jones has posted pics of her having the time of her life at Glastonbury recently as she partied with pals including her fellow Normal People star Paul Mescal.

Mouse causing ‘panic’ and rodent with a taste for Milk Tray among pest issues at Garda HQ

An intrepid mouse who caused “mass panic”, a rodent with a taste for Milk Tray chocolates, and a small creature “gnawing” at walls were among the pest issues at Garda headquarters over the past year.