Evening news: Man believed killing landlord & eating heart would end evil, inquest hears; Woman ‘knocked over by child’ in Lidl loses claim

An Italian national who was diagnosed with schizophrenia believed killing his landlord and eating his victim’s heart would put an end to evil in the world, an inquest has heard.
A woman who claimed she was knocked over by a child “running amok” in a Lidl store has lost her €60,000 personal injuries claim against the supermarket.
More than €250m has already been spent on the long-delayed project although not a single shovel has yet gone into the ground.
The Government will also unveil a separate series of cost of living measures on Budget Day which will be introduced immediately.
A teacher has brought a High Court challenge to halt a disciplinary process over several social media posts he made several years ago on issues including Islam, homosexuality, and transgenderism.
A martial arts instructor who sexually exploited three of his teenage students, harassing them for sex, groping them and kissing them, has been jailed for four years.
It did not prove to be a quick sale for the well-known family, who have lived in eye-catching home for over three decades. The house originally went on sale in September 2020 with an asking price of €2m before being reduced.
No stone will be left unturned to bring Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s killer to justice, the Taoiseach and Justice Minister Helen McEntee agreed today in the wake of an announced new investigation by the Serious Crime Review Team.
A revolver given to Eamon de Valera for his personal protection while in the US has been donated to the National Museum of Ireland by his grandson, Éamon Ó Cuív.
A male doctor who allegedly made remarks of an inappropriate or personal nature to a female patient and later sent her a WhatsApp message has had conditions attached to his registration.
Thirty to 40 people were present in a marquee for a late night ‘prisoner release party’ going at ‘full throttle’ that took place during a Covid-19 Level 5 lockdown, a court has heard.
Climate change protesters have attached their own image of "an apocalyptic vision of the future" to the frame of John Constable's masterpiece painting The Hay Wain.