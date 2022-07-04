Evening news: Man believed killing landlord & eating heart would end evil, inquest hears; Woman ‘knocked over by child’ in Lidl loses claim

Saverio Bellante was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity

Mentally ill man believed killing his landlord and eating victim’s heart would end evil in the world, inquest hears

An Italian national who was diagnosed with schizophrenia believed killing his landlord and eating his victim’s heart would put an end to evil in the world, an inquest has heard.

Woman who claims she was knocked over by child ‘running amok’ in Lidl loses €60,000 claim

A woman who claimed she was knocked over by a child “running amok” in a Lidl store has lost her €60,000 personal injuries claim against the supermarket.

Long-delayed Dublin Metrolink to cost €9.5bn with first trains running by 2034

More than €250m has already been spent on the long-delayed project although not a single shovel has yet gone into the ground.

More than €1bn in tax cuts and €5.6bn new State spending as Budget 2023 brought forward to September 27

The Government will also unveil a separate series of cost of living measures on Budget Day which will be introduced immediately.

Teacher claims he was dismissed over his social media posts about religion, family and transgender issues

A teacher has brought a High Court challenge to halt a disciplinary process over several social media posts he made several years ago on issues including Islam, homosexuality, and transgenderism.

Martial arts instructor who sexually exploited three students is jailed

A martial arts instructor who sexually exploited three of his teenage students, harassing them for sex, groping them and kissing them, has been jailed for four years.

Home of the late Gerry Ryan in Dublin’s Clontarf sold after return to market with reduced price

It did not prove to be a quick sale for the well-known family, who have lived in eye-catching home for over three decades. The house originally went on sale in September 2020 with an asking price of €2m before being reduced.

WATCH: Jamie Dornan and Niall Horan excited to play a round with Bill Murray in J P McManus Pro-Am

Sophie Toscan du Plantier: No stone will be left unturned in finally tracking down killer, says Taoiseach

No stone will be left unturned to bring Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s killer to justice, the Taoiseach and Justice Minister Helen McEntee agreed today in the wake of an announced new investigation by the Serious Crime Review Team.

Revolver given to Eamon de Valera for his personal protection is donated to museum

A revolver given to Eamon de Valera for his personal protection while in the US has been donated to the National Museum of Ireland by his grandson, Éamon Ó Cuív.

Doctor who made inappropriate remarks and WhatsApped female patient has conditions attached to his registration

A male doctor who allegedly made remarks of an inappropriate or personal nature to a female patient and later sent her a WhatsApp message has had conditions attached to his registration.

Up to 40 people attended ‘prisoner release party’ during Level 5 lockdown in Clare

Thirty to 40 people were present in a marquee for a late night ‘prisoner release party’ going at ‘full throttle’ that took place during a Covid-19 Level 5 lockdown, a court has heard.

Just Stop Oil protesters glue themselves to Constable’s The Hay Wain in London’s National Gallery

Climate change protesters have attached their own image of "an apocalyptic vision of the future" to the frame of John Constable's masterpiece painting The Hay Wain.



