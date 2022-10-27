Evening news: Man (67) used mirrors and mobile phones to spy on naked children; heavy rain and thunderstorm warning issued for 16 counties

Here are the main news headlines of the evening.
The High Court has granted gardaí further permission to preserve the scene of the explosion in Creeslough, Co Donegal, as investigations continue.
Father-of-eight Louis Nugent (67) appeared at Letterkenny Circuit Court after being caught by a horrified father of two young girls.
Met Éireann has issued a status orange rain and thunderstorm warning which will come into effect later tonight.
The mother of murdered Wexford student Nicola Furlong said she is dreading the imminent release of her daughter’s killer in Japan.
A police station on Capel Street in Dublin which operated under the auspices of a Chinese overseas provincial service has been closed after the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) intervened.
Irish football legend Niall Quinn added another feather to his cap today after graduating from DCU with a Masters Degree in history.