Evening news: Man (67) used mirrors and mobile phones to spy on naked children; heavy rain and thunderstorm warning issued for 16 counties

Louis Nugent with an address at Killyclug, Letterkenny, Co Donegal, was seen placing two mirrors and two phones in a locker at a Letterkenny pool. Photo: NW Newspix

Here are the main news headlines of the evening.

Gardaí granted High Court extension to preserve scene of Creeslough explosion

The High Court has granted gardaí further permission to preserve the scene of the explosion in Creeslough, Co Donegal, as investigations continue.

Father-of-eight (67) used mirrors and mobile phones to spy on naked children in swimming pool changing rooms

Father-of-eight Louis Nugent (67) appeared at Letterkenny Circuit Court after being caught by a horrified father of two young girls.

Met Éireann forecast Status Orange rain and thunderstorm warning for 16 counties

Met Éireann has issued a status orange rain and thunderstorm warning which will come into effect later tonight.

Nicola Furlong murder: mother of student strangled in Japan dreads imminent release of her killer

The mother of murdered Wexford student Nicola Furlong said she is dreading the imminent release of her daughter’s killer in Japan.

Chinese ‘Overseas Police Station’ in Dublin shut after intervention from Department of Foreign Affairs

A police station on Capel Street in Dublin which operated under the auspices of a Chinese overseas provincial service has been closed after the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) intervened.

Niall Quinn fulfils promise made to mother 40 years ago with Masters’ Degree

Irish football legend Niall Quinn added another feather to his cap today after graduating from DCU with a Masters Degree in history.