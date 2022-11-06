Evening news: LGBTQ+ campaigners gather at Kerry church to condemn ‘hateful speech’ by priest; PJ Gallagher reveals his mother has died

Here are the top stories across Independent.ie this evening.
LGBTQ+ campaigners held a “gathering of love” and placed Pride flags and flowers on the railings of a Co Kerry church where last weekend Fr Sean Sheehy condemned transgenderism and same-sex couples from the altar.
Mary Lou McDonald was asked about not having “any time” for former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall, while her party has a sitting TD who served time in prison on explosives charges, and former members of the parliamentary party have been previously convicted for similar charges.
Radio Nova DJ and comedian PJ Gallagher has revealed his mother died on Saturday, November 5. He broke the sad news on Instagram and Twitter, sharing a black and white photo of his mum on his story and writing: “RIP Ma, 5/11/22.”
A second-hand car dealer says when Conor McGregor punched a punter in a pub for refusing to drink his whiskey it cost her tens of thousands in a lucrative motor deal.
Model Joanna Cooper hailed her fiancé Conor Murray as her “inspiration” in a heartwarming Instagram post.
Outside the Cop27 venue in the blazing Egyptian sun, a bare-armed Donegal man with a placard was beginning to feel the heat a little too intensely on his skin. Conor Ó Maírtin from Letterkenny was hoping his efforts would have the same effect on those inside.
A calamitous couple of concessions from Athlone, with their experienced goalkeeper Niamh Coombes at fault, gifted Shelbourne the platform to crown a dominant domestic season by claiming a double in today’s FAI Cup final in Tallaght.
Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter has spoken out in the wake of the death of his younger brother, singer Aaron Carter, who died on Saturday at the age of 34.
A Catholic bishop has said that “addiction is not a crime” as he appealed to policymakers to pay attention to the medical and psychological needs of prisoners doing time for crimes linked to drug addiction.
A restaurant worker in the United States has completed a viral challenge which saw him eat only a plain rotisserie chicken every day for 40 days.
A man accused of harassing a terrified married couple who fled their Dublin home after he allegedly became “fixated" on them has been refused bail.