Evening news: LGBTQ+ campaigners gather at Kerry church to condemn ‘hateful speech’ by priest; PJ Gallagher reveals his mother has died

LGBTQ+ campaigners gather outside Kerry church to condemn ‘hateful speech’ by priest

LGBTQ+ campaigners held a “gathering of love” and placed Pride flags and flowers on the railings of a Co Kerry church where last weekend Fr Sean Sheehy condemned transgenderism and same-sex couples from the altar.

‘No comparison’ between IRA and gangland violence - Mary Lou McDonald

Mary Lou McDonald was asked about not having “any time” for former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall, while her party has a sitting TD who served time in prison on explosives charges, and former members of the parliamentary party have been previously convicted for similar charges.

Comedian and radio host PJ Gallagher reveals his mother has died

Radio Nova DJ and comedian PJ Gallagher has revealed his mother died on Saturday, November 5. He broke the sad news on Instagram and Twitter, sharing a black and white photo of his mum on his story and writing: “RIP Ma, 5/11/22.”

Car dealer says Conor McGregor punching pub punter cost her tens of thousands of euro

A second-hand car dealer says when Conor McGregor punched a punter in a pub for refusing to drink his whiskey it cost her tens of thousands in a lucrative motor deal.

Joanna Cooper says fiancé Conor Murray is her ‘inspiration’ following Ireland win

Model Joanna Cooper hailed her fiancé Conor Murray as her “inspiration” in a heartwarming Instagram post.

Manchester woman perplexed by Irish love of chicken fillet rolls after moving to Dublin

Cop27: Donegal climate activist takes his message to Egypt

Outside the Cop27 venue in the blazing Egyptian sun, a bare-armed Donegal man with a placard was beginning to feel the heat a little too intensely on his skin. Conor Ó Maírtin from Letterkenny was hoping his efforts would have the same effect on those inside.

Shelbourne complete double with Women's FAI Cup final win over Athlone Town

A calamitous couple of concessions from Athlone, with their experienced goalkeeper Niamh Coombes at fault, gifted Shelbourne the platform to crown a dominant domestic season by claiming a double in today’s FAI Cup final in Tallaght.

‘Take care of my baby brother’ – Backstreet Boys’ Nick shares heartbreaking tribute to brother Aaron Carter

Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter has spoken out in the wake of the death of his younger brother, singer Aaron Carter, who died on Saturday at the age of 34.

‘Addiction is not a crime,’ bishop says as drug-dependent offenders fill prisons

A Catholic bishop has said that “addiction is not a crime” as he appealed to policymakers to pay attention to the medical and psychological needs of prisoners doing time for crimes linked to drug addiction.

Chickenman: my feat of eating one rotisserie chicken a day for 40 days ‘the right thing to do’, restaurant worker says

A restaurant worker in the United States has completed a viral challenge which saw him eat only a plain rotisserie chicken every day for 40 days.

Man ‘fixated’ on couple charged with harassment and denied bail

A man accused of harassing a terrified married couple who fled their Dublin home after he allegedly became “fixated" on them has been refused bail.