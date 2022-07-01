Evening news: Joshua Allen sent back to jail for cocaine conviction; and man who was accidentally paid 286 times his salary vanishes

Here are the top stories across Independent.ie this evening.

Joshua Allen sent back to jail for cocaine conviction as judge says he’s been given ‘every chance’ to turn life around but ‘penny has not dropped’

Joshua Allen, the eldest son of celebrity chef Rachel Allen, has been sent back to prison for seven months for two drugs offences with the sentencing judge warning that the "penny has not dropped" for the 22-year-old.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says pension age should not go beyond 66

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the State pension age should not go beyond 66 years old. Mr Martin told his parliamentary party additional PRSI contributions will be needed to ensure the pension age is not increased.

Electric Ireland to impose a fourth price rise in a year

More than a million households with Electric Ireland accounts are to be hit by a fourth rise in electricity and gas prices in a year.

Man who was accidentally paid 286 times his salary vanishes without a trace

A Chilean man has vanished after he was accidentally paid 286 times his salary by his employer. The man who works for a well-known meat company, Cial, was paid 165,398,851 Chilean pesos (€170,360) instead of his usual take-home pay of 500,000 Chilean pesos (€515).

Man faints while reuniting with his mother for the first time in one-and-a-half years in West Cork

Nadine Lott’s killer Daniel Murtagh bids to have murder conviction overturned

Daniel Murtagh, who beat his former partner Nadine Lott to death, has filed legal papers in his bid to have his murder conviction overturned.

Aer Lingus cancels 25 more flights to and from Dublin Airport across Friday and Saturday

July has landed, and with it more flight cancellations from Aer Lingus. The airline has cancelled nine return flights and one direct flight today, as well as three return flights tomorrow, due to several factors including “a significant spike in Covid cases”.

Taylor Swift reportedly secretly engaged to Conversations With Friends star boyfriend Joe Alwyn

The couple have been together for five years, and a friend of British actor Joe (31) said he had bought singer Taylor a "beautiful" ring, which she wears only at home.

Armagh’s Tiernan Kelly accepts six-month suspension following alleged eye gouge as County Boards are fined €10k

Armagh's Tiernan Kelly has accepted a six-month suspension from the GAA after his alleged eye-gouge on Galway's Damien Comer in Sunday's All-Ireland quarter-final.

Man jailed for drunken stabbing of wife as painter tried to stop attack

A husband who stabbed his wife three times after she asked him to leave their home following a row about his drinking has been jailed for five years.