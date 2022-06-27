Evening news: Joshua Allen remanded in custody for five days as he awaits cocaine sentence; Katie Taylor’s father Pete marries partner Karen

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this evening.
A family whose flight to Portugal was cancelled at the last minute over the weekend, said they will avoid flying again this year.
Air passengers are facing more disruption this evening as several flights are again either cancelled or delayed to and from Dublin Airport.
This weekend saw more long lines for passengers, and the cancellation of some flights due to strikes, staff shortages and a “Covid spike” at Aer Lingus. So what is going on, and how long can Irish holidaymakers expect the summer travel disruption to last?
Joshua Allen, the son of celebrity TV chef Rachel Allen, has been remanded to prison for five days after he was caught with cocaine just five weeks after being released early from a sentence imposed for possession of more than €22,000 worth of cannabis.
Boxing coach Pete Taylor and his long-time partner Karen Brown have married in a low-key wedding on the Spanish island of Majorca, according to reports.
James Horan has stepped down as Mayo football manager in the wake of Sunday's All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Kerry.
The Taoiseach has dismissed suggestions that HSE boss Paul Reid is leaving his post because of differences with Government or difficulties with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.
A serial conman who pretended he was making a documentary on sick children for RTÉ before conning an electronics company out of €13,000 has been sentenced to 15 months in jail.
A woman and her wheelchair were pulled from the sea at Dún Laoghaire pier earlier today. The condition of the woman is unclear at this time.
A Cork man who made life a “living hell” for his former partner and her children will be sentenced next month. A jury unanimously found the 56-year-old man guilty at a trial earlier this year of 58 charges, including two counts of raping his then partner and 50 counts of sexually assaulting her.
A Russian missile strike hit a crowded shopping centre in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk on Monday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said.
A High Court judge has refused to approve the adoption of a 17-year-old girl in a case in which he said the Child and Family Agency (CFA) “completely failed” to support a relationship between the child and her natural mother.
An arsonist who admitted killing a man after a garda cold case review of a fatal 2006 mobile home blaze has been jailed for 11 years for manslaughter.
An apprentice electrician who started growing his own cannabis to make oil for his terminally ill mother and then started dealing to pals got a suspended sentence in court.
A woman who demanded cash from two vulnerable men she met on an adult website has been further convicted of impersonating a police officer.