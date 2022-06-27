Evening news: Joshua Allen remanded in custody for five days as he awaits cocaine sentence; Katie Taylor’s father Pete marries partner Karen

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this evening.

Aer Lingus flight cancellations: ‘The queue to rebook was the length of Terminal 2’ – family lose €6,000 dream holiday

A family whose flight to Portugal was cancelled at the last minute over the weekend, said they will avoid flying again this year.

More Aer Lingus flights cancelled at Dublin Airport

Air passengers are facing more disruption this evening as several flights are again either cancelled or delayed to and from Dublin Airport.

Explainer: What is going on with flights and how long will travel disruption last for Irish holidaymakers?

This weekend saw more long lines for passengers, and the cancellation of some flights due to strikes, staff shortages and a “Covid spike” at Aer Lingus. So what is going on, and how long can Irish holidaymakers expect the summer travel disruption to last?

Judge remands Joshua Allen in custody for five days as he awaits cocaine sentence

Joshua Allen, the son of celebrity TV chef Rachel Allen, has been remanded to prison for five days after he was caught with cocaine just five weeks after being released early from a sentence imposed for possession of more than €22,000 worth of cannabis.

Katie Taylor’s father Pete marries partner Karen Brown

Boxing coach Pete Taylor and his long-time partner Karen Brown have married in a low-key wedding on the Spanish island of Majorca, according to reports.

James Horan steps down as Mayo manager following defeat to Kerry

James Horan has stepped down as Mayo football manager in the wake of Sunday's All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Kerry.

Revealed: Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots

‘No connection’ between Paul Reid’s controversial comments about Navan hospital and his resignation, insists Taoiseach

The Taoiseach has dismissed suggestions that HSE boss Paul Reid is leaving his post because of differences with Government or difficulties with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

Fraudster who conned company out of €13,000 by pretending he was making RTÉ show about sick children is jailed

A serial conman who pretended he was making a documentary on sick children for RTÉ before conning an electronics company out of €13,000 has been sentenced to 15 months in jail.

Woman and her wheelchair pulled from water at Dún Laoghaire pier

A woman and her wheelchair were pulled from the sea at Dún Laoghaire pier earlier today. The condition of the woman is unclear at this time.

Cork man found guilty of rape of ex-partner and her son turned house into a ‘prison’ and locked internal doors

A Cork man who made life a “living hell” for his former partner and her children will be sentenced next month. A jury unanimously found the 56-year-old man guilty at a trial earlier this year of 58 charges, including two counts of raping his then partner and 50 counts of sexually assaulting her.

Shopping centre in Ukraine with over 1,000 people inside hit by Russian missile

A Russian missile strike hit a crowded shopping centre in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk on Monday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said.

Judge refuses to approve girl’s adoption by foster mother as he heavily criticises Child and Family Agency

A High Court judge has refused to approve the adoption of a 17-year-old girl in a case in which he said the Child and Family Agency (CFA) “completely failed” to support a relationship between the child and her natural mother.

Arsonist who killed man by setting mobile home on fire jailed for 11 years

An arsonist who admitted killing a man after a garda cold case review of a fatal 2006 mobile home blaze has been jailed for 11 years for manslaughter.

Man who grew cannabis for dying mother avoids jail as judge says ‘heart was in right place’

An apprentice electrician who started growing his own cannabis to make oil for his terminally ill mother and then started dealing to pals got a suspended sentence in court.

Woman convicted of impersonating police officer after demanding cash from men she met on adult website

A woman who demanded cash from two vulnerable men she met on an adult website has been further convicted of impersonating a police officer.