Henry de Bromhead, left, with winning trainer Jamie Snowden after the Jack De Bromhead Mares' Novices' Hurdle during day three of the Cheltenham Racing Festival at Prestbury Park in Cheltenham, England. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

‘The grandkids are coming over, we'll see if we can squeeze them to cheer for Ireland!’ - Andy Farrell relaxed ahead of Slam push

"I've told him (Owen's eldest son) to bring (his jersey), yeah, so we'll see what he wears on Saturday," said Farrell ahead of the biggest game of his tenure in charge of Ireland

Couple lose €243,000 tax appeal over sale of wife’s shares to husband

A husband and wife have been hit with an additional €243,000 tax bill after she sold €1.1m of shares in her majority-owned company to one controlled solely by her husband.

Jack de Bromhead’s friends and family join in celebration of young jockey’s life at Cheltenham

“We got a beautiful rainbow and we got a rainbow at home. That always gives me great comfort that he’s really with us in a parallel universe, but he is with us.”

Bill and Hillary Clinton to visit Ireland next month along with Joe Biden, Taoiseach reveals during US visit

Former US president Bill Clinton and wife Hillary are going to be in Ireland next month as well as President Biden, the Taoiseach has revealed.

Weekend taxi strike averted at Dublin Airport

A threat of strike action by taxi drivers which could have caused travel disruption for tourists at Dublin Airport this St Patrick’s weekend has been called off.

Man (73) jailed for four years for drugs conviction from 18 years ago

A man in his 70s who fled the country 18 years ago after pleading guilty to possessing over €146,000 worth of drugs has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Hospitals ask senior doctors to be on site this bank holiday weekend amid fears for emergency overcrowding

Hospitals are asking senior doctors to be on site this bank holiday weekend as revelry over the St Patrick’s festivities threatens to cause long trolley waits and more overcrowding.

Three young men from Dublin accused of raping woman in Belfast hotel room

The three, all from Dublin, are alleged to have recorded the incident on mobile phones, a court heard.