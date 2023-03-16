Here are the main headlines of the evening.
"I've told him (Owen's eldest son) to bring (his jersey), yeah, so we'll see what he wears on Saturday," said Farrell ahead of the biggest game of his tenure in charge of Ireland
A husband and wife have been hit with an additional €243,000 tax bill after she sold €1.1m of shares in her majority-owned company to one controlled solely by her husband.
“We got a beautiful rainbow and we got a rainbow at home. That always gives me great comfort that he’s really with us in a parallel universe, but he is with us.”
Former US president Bill Clinton and wife Hillary are going to be in Ireland next month as well as President Biden, the Taoiseach has revealed.
A threat of strike action by taxi drivers which could have caused travel disruption for tourists at Dublin Airport this St Patrick’s weekend has been called off.
A man in his 70s who fled the country 18 years ago after pleading guilty to possessing over €146,000 worth of drugs has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Hospitals are asking senior doctors to be on site this bank holiday weekend as revelry over the St Patrick’s festivities threatens to cause long trolley waits and more overcrowding.
The three, all from Dublin, are alleged to have recorded the incident on mobile phones, a court heard.