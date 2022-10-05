Evening news: Irishwoman on the run after double murder arrested in South Africa; Irish dancing rocked by allegations of competition fixing

Here are the top stories across Independent.ie this evening.
An Irish woman who has been on the run for eight years for the double murder of two best friends has been arrested in South Africa.
The prestigious global body that governs Irish dancing has been rocked by allegations of competition fixing and cheating.
The family of a Dublin teenager who died from meningitis have shared how “he was full of energy and passion and kindness.” Ethan Banks passed away at Beaumont Hospital on October 1 following a battle with “a rare and aggressive form of meningitis.”
A man has died and a woman suffered serious injuries after a violent incident following a funeral in Kerry.
A 13-year-old boy started to panic immediately after he dived into a river, an inquest has heard.
A former Garda Superintendent who was this week sentenced to six-and-a-half-years on drugs charges is at the centre of a probe into suspected collusion with members of the Hutch gang.
University College Dublin (UCD) alumni will no longer have access to their email accounts from January 2023.
The city of Kharkiv in Ukraine is more than 3,500km from Dunboyne, but it is the length Rory Mason would go to in the quest for justice. But on Wednesday last week he was killed in action near the Russian border after his unit came under attack while mounting a counteroffensive to retake lands in the Kharkiv area.
Aer Lingus CEO Lynne Embleton has apologised to 32,000 customers affected by a “highly unusual” failure of its core operational and customer systems on September 10.
A mother of five who was unable to pay for work done on her home was forced to hand over her bank details which were then used in a text message scam, a court has heard.
Ryanair has objected to plans by Dublin Airport operator DAA to build a €200m tunnel under a runway saying the costs will ultimately be passed on to passengers.