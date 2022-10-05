Evening news: Irishwoman on the run after double murder arrested in South Africa; Irish dancing rocked by allegations of competition fixing

Here are the top stories across Independent.ie this evening.

Irishwoman on the run for eight years after double murder arrested in South Africa

An Irish woman who has been on the run for eight years for the double murder of two best friends has been arrested in South Africa.

Irish dancing rocked by major allegations of competition fixing involving dance teachers and judges

The prestigious global body that governs Irish dancing has been rocked by allegations of competition fixing and cheating.

Tributes pour in for beloved Dublin teenager Ethan Banks who died from meningitis

The family of a Dublin teenager who died from meningitis have shared how “he was full of energy and passion and kindness.” Ethan Banks passed away at Beaumont Hospital on October 1 following a battle with “a rare and aggressive form of meningitis.”

‘It’s barbaric’: Man dies and his wife is seriously injured following stabbing after funeral in Kerry

A man has died and a woman suffered serious injuries after a violent incident following a funeral in Kerry.

Woman slaps man for proposing to her with ring pop at packed stadium

Boy (13) who drowned in River Dodder started to panic as soon as he dived in, inquest hears

A 13-year-old boy started to panic immediately after he dived into a river, an inquest has heard.

Ex-garda jailed for drugs offence is at centre of probe over leaks to Hutch gang

A former Garda Superintendent who was this week sentenced to six-and-a-half-years on drugs charges is at the centre of a probe into suspected collusion with members of the Hutch gang.

Former UCD students told they will no longer have access to their college email accounts

University College Dublin (UCD) alumni will no longer have access to their email accounts from January 2023.

Rory Mason: How the brave, determined young man from Dunboyne ended up on the frontlines in Ukraine



The city of Kharkiv in Ukraine is more than 3,500km from Dunboyne, but it is the length Rory Mason would go to in the quest for justice. But on Wednesday last week he was killed in action near the Russian border after his unit came under attack while mounting a counteroffensive to retake lands in the Kharkiv area.

‘A horrible day’ – Aer Lingus CEO apologises for IT failures disrupting 32,000 passengers

Aer Lingus CEO Lynne Embleton has apologised to 32,000 customers affected by a “highly unusual” failure of its core operational and customer systems on September 10.

Tradesmen ‘forced woman to hand over bank details for scam after demanding extra cash for kitchen paint job’

A mother of five who was unable to pay for work done on her home was forced to hand over her bank details which were then used in a text message scam, a court has heard.

Ryanair objects to plans for €200m tunnel at Dublin Airport saying costs will be passed on to passengers

Ryanair has objected to plans by Dublin Airport operator DAA to build a €200m tunnel under a runway saying the costs will ultimately be passed on to passengers.