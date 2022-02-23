Evening news Ireland: Snow and ice warning issued for the entire country; Micheál Martin and Mary Lou McDonald in bitter Dáil spat

Check out the top news stories in Ireland this evening.
Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow snow and ice warning for the entire country. The alert comes into force at 10pm tonight and is valid until midday on Thursday. The forecaster said there would be blustery conditions and showers of hail, sleet and snow.
The funeral of Billy Kinsella, a council worker killed by a falling tree during Storm Eunice, heard how he was an “outstanding man” who ensured his family never wanted for anything.
The Russian Ambassador has been summoned to Iveagh House for a diplomatic dressing-down over Russia’s actions on Ukraine. Simon Coveney told the Dáil that Yuri Filatov, the Russian envoyed was being “summoned” to hear the Government’s protests.
The Ambassador of Ireland to Ukraine has sent an email to Irish citizens still in the country today to “leave without delay” as the embassy’s ability to help will be limited if things get worse.
The Taoiseach and the Sinn Féin leader have traded their most personalised insults yet in the Dáil – each accusing the other of corruption.
The mother of a young man who died in a freak accident on a cliff edge in Co Cork last year said the site of his death needs to be made safer as a matter of urgency.
A young driver who drove through a red light and knocked down a pedestrian who died has received a fully suspended sentence. Lawyers for Letitia Barry (22) told Dublin Circuit Criminal Court that there were unusual features at the pedestrian crossing at Whitestown Road, in Rush, Co Dublin which made the position of the victim somewhat invisible to a driver at a certain point.
A stalker who walked 23 miles to the home of British tennis star Emma Raducanu, taking her father’s shoe as a souvenir, has been handed a five-year restraining order.
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen said Ireland has a unique role to play to hold social media platforms to account, as she appeared before an Oireachtas committee this morning. Here are the main takeaways from Ms Haugen’s appearance before the Oireachtas Media Committee.
There were differing views among members of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) in late January on whether to remove the Covid-19 pass for entry to pubs and other venues.
One of Meghan Markle’s most notable fashion looks will be heading to a museum. Fashion Museum Bath announced Tuesday that the Armani dress worn by the Duchess of Sussex for her CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey has been selected as the museum’s Dress of the Year 2021.