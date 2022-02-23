Evening news Ireland: Snow and ice warning issued for the entire country; Micheál Martin and Mary Lou McDonald in bitter Dáil spat

Check out the top news stories in Ireland this evening.

Met Éireann issues snow and ice warning for the entire country

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow snow and ice warning for the entire country. The alert comes into force at 10pm tonight and is valid until midday on Thursday. The forecaster said there would be blustery conditions and showers of hail, sleet and snow.

‘Our world has been shaken to its core’ – funeral takes place for Wexford council worker Billy Kinsella killed during Storm Eunice

The funeral of Billy Kinsella, a council worker killed by a falling tree during Storm Eunice, heard how he was an “outstanding man” who ensured his family never wanted for anything.

Coveney ‘summons’ Russian Ambassador to Iveagh House ‘to underline Ireland’s strong views’ on Moscow’s move against Ukraine

The Russian Ambassador has been summoned to Iveagh House for a diplomatic dressing-down over Russia’s actions on Ukraine. Simon Coveney told the Dáil that Yuri Filatov, the Russian envoyed was being “summoned” to hear the Government’s protests.

Irish citizens in Ukraine told to ‘leave without delay’ as embassy's ability to help may become limited

The Ambassador of Ireland to Ukraine has sent an email to Irish citizens still in the country today to “leave without delay” as the embassy’s ability to help will be limited if things get worse.

Bitter spat erupts between Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald

The Taoiseach and the Sinn Féin leader have traded their most personalised insults yet in the Dáil – each accusing the other of corruption.

‘You try to have fun every day. That’s what Conor did’ – mother of young man killed in freak cliff accident

The mother of a young man who died in a freak accident on a cliff edge in Co Cork last year said the site of his death needs to be made safer as a matter of urgency.

Driver (22) who drove through red light and knocked down man avoids jail over death

A young driver who drove through a red light and knocked down a pedestrian who died has received a fully suspended sentence. Lawyers for Letitia Barry (22) told Dublin Circuit Criminal Court that there were unusual features at the pedestrian crossing at Whitestown Road, in Rush, Co Dublin which made the position of the victim somewhat invisible to a driver at a certain point.

Stalker handed restraining order after court hears US Open winner Emma Raducanu no longer feels 'safe in her own home'

A stalker who walked 23 miles to the home of British tennis star Emma Raducanu, taking her father’s shoe as a souvenir, has been handed a five-year restraining order.

Seven things we learned as Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen appeared before Oireachtas committee

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen said Ireland has a unique role to play to hold social media platforms to account, as she appeared before an Oireachtas committee this morning. Here are the main takeaways from Ms Haugen’s appearance before the Oireachtas Media Committee.

Nphet members split on removal of Covid passes for restaurants and pubs last month

There were differing views among members of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) in late January on whether to remove the Covid-19 pass for entry to pubs and other venues.

Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview outfit named Fashion Museum’s dress of the year

One of Meghan Markle’s most notable fashion looks will be heading to a museum. Fashion Museum Bath announced Tuesday that the Armani dress worn by the Duchess of Sussex for her CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey has been selected as the museum’s Dress of the Year 2021.







