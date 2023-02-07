Lillie Collins (peach jacket) sister of Patrick Doyle who sued the HSE on behalf of her brother Patrick Doyle following his death. Pictured with the extended Doyle family outside the Four Courts Photo: Collins Courts

Here are the main headlines of the evening.

Hospital apologises to family of farmer (47) who collapsed and died while on waiting list for surgery

St Luke’s General Hospital, Kilkenny, gave an unreserved apology to the Doyle family for its “failings in respect of the care of the late Patrick Doyle.”

George ‘The Penguin’ Mitchell’s encrypted phone service hacked by police as 45 arrested

An encrypted phone service strongly linked to George ‘The Penguin’ Mitchell has been hacked by police over five months leading to 45 arrests, the discovery of two drug labs, €5.5 million in cash and 20 firearms.

Supreme Court to hear appeal in row over PIA granted to former business partner of Ronan O’Gara

The move is the latest twist in a dispute over the granting of a PIA to John O’Driscoll, who was a partner in the Silly Goose pub business in Cork with Mr O’Flynn and former Irish rugby international Ronan O’Gara.

Miracle baby born in Turkey earthquake rubble as mother trapped during labour dies

New hope of Vertex drug for Irish children with cystic fibrosis as company comes under global pressure

Vertex, the pharmaceutical company which makes life-changing drugs for people with cystic fibrosis, confirmed today it has submitted a new dossier on Kaftrio to the health service arm here which assesses the cost and effectiveness of medicines.

Pictured: Man (44) charged over ram raid on Hugo Boss store on Grafton St

A man has been charged over the ram-raiding of the Hugo Boss store on Dublin’s Grafton street where tens of thousands of euros worth of damage was caused and clothing stolen.

'She’s devastated at the prospect of what she’s going to see' – Family of Creeslough victims criticise timing of TG4 documentary

The brother of a woman who tragically lost her partner and five-year-old daughter in the Creeslough explosion has criticised the timing of TG4’s documentary about the tragedy tomorrow night.

Epsom College headteacher ‘made desperate call to relative hours before murder-suicide’

A gun found alongside the bodies at their home in the private school’s grounds on Sunday was registered to George Pattison, husband of Emma and father of Lettie, police said.

How have drones disrupted Dublin Airport?

Illegal drone activity at Dublin Airport over the past number of days is likely to have cost the industry well over €1m. If not stopped the cost of disruptions can quickly multiply as planes have to be diverted, burning extra fuel, and delays pile on staff costs.