Here are the main headlines of the evening.
St Luke’s General Hospital, Kilkenny, gave an unreserved apology to the Doyle family for its “failings in respect of the care of the late Patrick Doyle.”
An encrypted phone service strongly linked to George ‘The Penguin’ Mitchell has been hacked by police over five months leading to 45 arrests, the discovery of two drug labs, €5.5 million in cash and 20 firearms.
The move is the latest twist in a dispute over the granting of a PIA to John O’Driscoll, who was a partner in the Silly Goose pub business in Cork with Mr O’Flynn and former Irish rugby international Ronan O’Gara.
Vertex, the pharmaceutical company which makes life-changing drugs for people with cystic fibrosis, confirmed today it has submitted a new dossier on Kaftrio to the health service arm here which assesses the cost and effectiveness of medicines.
A man has been charged over the ram-raiding of the Hugo Boss store on Dublin’s Grafton street where tens of thousands of euros worth of damage was caused and clothing stolen.
The brother of a woman who tragically lost her partner and five-year-old daughter in the Creeslough explosion has criticised the timing of TG4’s documentary about the tragedy tomorrow night.
A gun found alongside the bodies at their home in the private school’s grounds on Sunday was registered to George Pattison, husband of Emma and father of Lettie, police said.
Illegal drone activity at Dublin Airport over the past number of days is likely to have cost the industry well over €1m. If not stopped the cost of disruptions can quickly multiply as planes have to be diverted, burning extra fuel, and delays pile on staff costs.