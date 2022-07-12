Evening news: Government wins confidence motion 85 to 66; Men who allegedly brought dead man to post office to claim his pension charged with deception

Here are the main headlines of the evening.
The Sinn Féin bid to unseat the Government was defeated in the Dáil by a margin of 85 votes to 66, with one abstention.
David Larkin (42) of Ardnacassa Lawns, Longford was brought before a sitting of Longford District Court this morning charged with allegedly harassing Senator Micheal Carrigy.
Declan Haughney (40), of Pollerton Road, Carlow, allegedly took the body of his dead uncle Peadar Doyle (66), to a nearby post office to claim his pension payment.
Donna O’Connor (67) travelled to Ireland on June 30 to spread some of her parents’ ashes on a family farm. However, when she landed at Dublin Airport, her baggage, that included the remains of her parents, Patricia and Robert Emmett O’Connor, was nowhere to be found.
Several experienced swimmers who bathe at the Burrow Beach regularly, said it has become increasingly busy in recent years and most visitors do not realise ‘how dangerous it can be’.
The organs of dead children and adults were sent for incineration following post-mortem examinations at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospitals in Drogheda and University Hospital Limerick, a damning new HSE audit has found.
Two Dublin Airport workers are being quizzed on s uspicion of drug trafficking after gardaí seized over €1m worth of cocaine.
A judge has approved a €20,000 damages settlement offer by Irish Life Assurance to a nine-year-old girl who, at the age of two, was unlawfully photographed on her high chair in the privacy of her own home by an undercover investigator
The massive MetroLink investment to the airport could be a matter for the next Government, Minister for Public Enterprise Michael McGrath has effectively conceded.