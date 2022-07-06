Evening news: Gardaí widen Snapchat probe amid concerns over age of girls in images; MMA fighter given suspended sentence for assault

Here are the top news stories from across Independent.ie this evening.
Former Fine Gael minister Joe McHugh has voted against his coalition colleagues and will resign the Fine Gael party whip tonight.
A large number of women who have had their personal and sensitive images shared on a social media account without consent were underage at the time that the photos were taken, it has emerged.
People who are renting their homes as they near retirement have told of the struggle to secure accommodation as availability dwindles and they are forced into poverty.
A group of cabinet ministers are about to tell British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to quit, including the chief whip who is in charge of marshalling the party, according to reports.
James Hannon was six years and attending a birthday party when the accident happened in the Dublin complex six years ago. His counsel, Finbarr Fox SC, told the court it was their case that the goalpost was not properly secured.
A mother of three jailed for two years after she waged a terrifying campaign of harassment against a former Sinn Féin TD and a Cork community activist is now challenging her sentence.
A professional mixed martial arts fighter has received a suspended prison sentence for an assault on a woman.
Sara Hartigan (42), from Limerick, gave mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to Dean Herewini (56) after his heart stopped as he was driving into Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, on Saturday.
Penneys is to restructure management within its Irish stores in a move expected to mean some job losses among current supervisors who are being offered redundancy or the chance to apply for a new team leader role.
A further five return Aer Lingus flights that were due to depart and fly into Dublin Airport today have been cancelled.
Prof Jack Lambert, of the Mater Hospital, in Dublin, told the Oireachtas Health Committee that during 2021 a questionnaire of patients with long Covid in his clinic showed one year on many had persistent brain fog, cognitive issues, exhaustion, sleep disturbances and psychological issues they did not have before.
Despite expectation that a decision on the Pensions Commission recommendations would be reached before the summer, it is now likely to be a number of months before a formal decision is made.