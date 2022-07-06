Evening news: Gardaí widen Snapchat probe amid concerns over age of girls in images; MMA fighter given suspended sentence for assault

Here are the top news stories from across Independent.ie this evening.

Government to lose its majority as Fine Gael TD will resign party whip tonight

Former Fine Gael minister Joe McHugh has voted against his coalition colleagues and will resign the Fine Gael party whip tonight.

Garda probe into sinister Snapchat account widens as concerns grow over age of girls in circulated images

A large number of women who have had their personal and sensitive images shared on a social media account without consent were underage at the time that the photos were taken, it has emerged.

‘Chances are I won’t come back to Ireland’ – man forced to emigrate to Portugal as housing crisis hits older renters

People who are renting their homes as they near retirement have told of the struggle to secure accommodation as availability dwindles and they are forced into poverty.

Boris Johnson on the brink: delegation of cabinet ministers ‘preparing to tell British PM to resign’ this evening

A group of cabinet ministers are about to tell British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to quit, including the chief whip who is in charge of marshalling the party, according to reports.

'Enough is enough', says Javid as he delivers resignation statement to Commons

Boy injured after allegedly being hit by falling goalpost settles action for €60,000

James Hannon was six years and attending a birthday party when the accident happened in the Dublin complex six years ago. His counsel, Finbarr Fox SC, told the court it was their case that the goalpost was not properly secured.

Woman who waged campaign of harassment against former Sinn Féin TD and a businesswoman now challenges jail sentence

A mother of three jailed for two years after she waged a terrifying campaign of harassment against a former Sinn Féin TD and a Cork community activist is now challenging her sentence.

Mixed martial arts fighter who assaulted woman he was infatuated with gets suspended sentence

A professional mixed martial arts fighter has received a suspended prison sentence for an assault on a woman.

Irish rugby fan gives CPR to New Zealand rugby officer after his heart stopped

Sara Hartigan (42), from Limerick, gave mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to Dean Herewini (56) after his heart stopped as he was driving into Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, on Saturday.

Plane intercepted by fighter jet after boy's fake bomb threat

Penneys to eliminate supervisor roles in shake up of store management

Penneys is to restructure management within its Irish stores in a move expected to mean some job losses among current supervisors who are being offered redundancy or the chance to apply for a new team leader role.

Dublin Airport: Five return Aer Lingus flights cancelled today

A further five return Aer Lingus flights that were due to depart and fly into Dublin Airport today have been cancelled.

Impact of long Covid on the brain ‘underestimated’ and not included in HSE treatment plan, warns leading doctor

Prof Jack Lambert, of the Mater Hospital, in Dublin, told the Oireachtas Health Committee that during 2021 a questionnaire of patients with long Covid in his clinic showed one year on many had persistent brain fog, cognitive issues, exhaustion, sleep disturbances and psychological issues they did not have before.

Any changes to pension age or PRSI will be ‘gradual’, finance minister Paschal Donohoe says

Despite expectation that a decision on the Pensions Commission recommendations would be reached before the summer, it is now likely to be a number of months before a formal decision is made.