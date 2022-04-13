Evening news: Gardaí probe whether potential Sligo serial killer met victims on dating app; body of Irish man discovered on Spanish beach

Check out the top stories from Independent.ie this evening.
The second man murdered in Sligo has been named as 58-year-old Michael Snee. Gardaí are probing links to a serial killer after Mr Snee's body, with very serious injuries, was found in his apartment on Connaughton Street in the town.
Spanish police are investigating after the body of an Irishman was discovered on a resort beach. The man - who is aged in his late 40s - is believed to be from the Cork area.
A woman has been arrested in relation to the murder of an elderly woman who was stabbed to death. It is understood the two women were well known to each other.
A man arrested for causing criminal damage at a house in Co Donegal in which a woman died following a fire is the victim's son.
A Finglas parish priest saying the funeral mass of Dublin’s latest gangland shooting victim has said he has seen so many murders that he has exhausted all his words and wants to scream.
Britney Spears is incredibly excited about her pregnancy news as she gushed over her tiny baby bump soon after her announcement.
Thousands of Ukrainian refugees could be housed in tent camps from as soon as next Monday as space in hotels runs out and only half of those who offered space in their homes followed through on their pledges.
A senior barrister accused of murdering a man in a shooting on farmland in Dublin has taken up €100,000 bail and was released from custody on Tuesday, a court has heard.
A Dublin rugby player who suffered horrific injuries in a suspected homophobic attack said he is appalled by reports of a suspected hate crime following the gruesome discovery of the bodies of two men in Sligo earlier this week.
At least nine, and up to 19, extra TDs will be sitting in the Dáil after the next general election, in response to the latest population estimates.
Several videos have been circulating in recent days apparently showing Kerry school students slapping each other in what appears to be a ‘fight club’-style scenario taking place within a classroom.