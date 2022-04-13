Evening news: Gardaí probe whether potential Sligo serial killer met victims on dating app; body of Irish man discovered on Spanish beach

Check out the top stories from Independent.ie this evening.

Sligo murders: Gardaí probe whether potential serial killer linked up with murdered men on dating app

The second man murdered in Sligo has been named as 58-year-old Michael Snee. Gardaí are probing links to a serial killer after Mr Snee's body, with very serious injuries, was found in his apartment on Connaughton Street in the town.

The Indo Daily EXTRA: What we know about the Sligo murders

Body of an Irish man discovered on a beach in Spanish resort

Spanish police are investigating after the body of an Irishman was discovered on a resort beach. The man - who is aged in his late 40s - is believed to be from the Cork area.

Woman arrested on suspicion of elderly woman’s murder in Dublin

A woman has been arrested in relation to the murder of an elderly woman who was stabbed to death. It is understood the two women were well known to each other.

Son arrested for criminal damage after his mother dies in Donegal house fire

A man arrested for causing criminal damage at a house in Co Donegal in which a woman died following a fire is the victim's son.

‘There is nothing glamorous or blingy about death – the person is in a box, dead,’ priest tells funeral of gangland murder victim

A Finglas parish priest saying the funeral mass of Dublin’s latest gangland shooting victim has said he has seen so many murders that he has exhausted all his words and wants to scream.

WATCH: Airline passengers terrified after four failed landings

‘I actually do have a small belly here but at least my pants fit’ – Britney Spears shares new pregnancy look

Britney Spears is incredibly excited about her pregnancy news as she gushed over her tiny baby bump soon after her announcement.

Thousands of refugees to be housed in tent camps from next Monday as half of accommodation pledges fall through

Thousands of Ukrainian refugees could be housed in tent camps from as soon as next Monday as space in hotels runs out and only half of those who offered space in their homes followed through on their pledges.

Barrister accused of murdering dog breeder released on €100k bail

A senior barrister accused of murdering a man in a shooting on farmland in Dublin has taken up €100,000 bail and was released from custody on Tuesday, a court has heard.

Victim of homophobic attack says he is ‘disgusted’ by reports of hate-fuelled murders in Sligo

A Dublin rugby player who suffered horrific injuries in a suspected homophobic attack said he is appalled by reports of a suspected hate crime following the gruesome discovery of the bodies of two men in Sligo earlier this week.

Up to 19 more TDs will sit in the Dáil after the next general election

At least nine, and up to 19, extra TDs will be sitting in the Dáil after the next general election, in response to the latest population estimates.

Shocking classroom ‘fight club’ videos emerge in Kerry

Several videos have been circulating in recent days apparently showing Kerry school students slapping each other in what appears to be a ‘fight club’-style scenario taking place within a classroom.