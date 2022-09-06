Evening news: Funeral for Chelsea and Christy Cawley (8) and Lisa Cash (18) to take place on Friday; Dublin Airport plans €200m tunnel under runway

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this evening
Here are the main stories of the evening.
The funeral details have been announced for the three family members who died following a violent incident at their home in Tallaght on Sunday night.
Plans for a €200m tunnel at Dublin Airport that will enable operations vehicles to pass under one of its runways have been formally lodged with the local council by DAA.
A software company set up to help people with hearing difficulties, whose board includes the well-known British entertainer John Bishop, has sued an Irish-based former director and a related company for alleged fraud and misrepresentation
TD and former Mayo footballer Alan Dillon has accused GAA pundit and former All-Ireland winner Joe Brolly of going “full circle” in his stance on indiscipline in the organisation.
New Prime Minister Liz Truss said the UK would "ride out the storm" as she prepared a multibillion-pound package to help Britons cope with soaring energy costs.
A woman who stole from and desecrated graves “hasn’t shown one ounce of empathy for the consequences of her behaviour”, a judge said today.
One of two men wanted for the horrific stabbing deaths of 10 people in Canada had a long history of violent behaviour that led to a lifetime prohibited weapons ban, it has emerged.
City dwellers with no space to charge an electric car or only an occasional need to drive one are to have use of a network of ‘community mobility charging hubs’.
A supermarket group has defended its policy of not allowing construction workwear in its dining areas, saying the company’s primary objective is to “ensure the health and safety of every customer”.