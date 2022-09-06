Evening news: Funeral for Chelsea and Christy Cawley (8) and Lisa Cash (18) to take place on Friday; Dublin Airport plans €200m tunnel under runway

Undated family handout photo issued by An Garda Siochana of Lisa Cash, 18, and her two younger siblings, eight-year-old twins Christy and Chelsea Cawley

Here are the main stories of the evening.

Funeral for Tallaght victims Chelsea and Christy Cawley (8) and Lisa Cash (18) to take place on Friday

The funeral details have been announced for the three family members who died following a violent incident at their home in Tallaght on Sunday night.

Dublin Airport lodges plans for €200m tunnel under runway

Plans for a €200m tunnel at Dublin Airport that will enable operations vehicles to pass under one of its runways have been formally lodged with the local council by DAA.

Company linked to comedian John Bishop sues Irish businessman and his company for alleged fraud

A software company set up to help people with hearing difficulties, whose board includes the well-known British entertainer John Bishop, has sued an Irish-based former director and a related company for alleged fraud and misrepresentation

Former footballer and Mayo TD Alan Dillon accuses Joe Brolly of ‘going full circle’ on GAA indiscipline

TD and former Mayo footballer Alan Dillon has accused GAA pundit and former All-Ireland winner Joe Brolly of going “full circle” in his stance on indiscipline in the organisation.

Liz Truss vows to ‘ride out the storm’ as she makes first speech as UK Prime Minister

New Prime Minister Liz Truss said the UK would "ride out the storm" as she prepared a multibillion-pound package to help Britons cope with soaring energy costs.

Woman who stole from graves ‘hasn’t shown one ounce of empathy’ says judge

A woman who stole from and desecrated graves “hasn’t shown one ounce of empathy for the consequences of her behaviour”, a judge said today.

Suspect in Canadian mass-stabbing had history of violent behaviour

One of two men wanted for the horrific stabbing deaths of 10 people in Canada had a long history of violent behaviour that led to a lifetime prohibited weapons ban, it has emerged.

Community ‘charging hubs’ to help drive switch to EVs, ebikes and car-sharing

City dwellers with no space to charge an electric car or only an occasional need to drive one are to have use of a network of ‘community mobility charging hubs’.

‘Construction workers are always welcome in our stores’ – Fresh defends policy of not allowing construction workwear in seating areas

A supermarket group has defended its policy of not allowing construction workwear in its dining areas, saying the company’s primary objective is to “ensure the health and safety of every customer”.