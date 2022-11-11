Evening news: Funeral details announced for 18-year-old who died in crash; Taoiseach defends wearing poppy at British Irish Council meeting

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this evening.
Tributes have poured in for the 18-year-old victim of a tragic crash in Donegal as her funeral details are announced.
Two gardaí falsely imprisoned a 16-year-old boy while one of the officers repeatedly punched him in the face at a Dublin station, it is alleged. The youth was left bleeding from the nose and mouth and was also grabbed by the throat and put in a bear hug during the incident, a court was told.
A member of the Garda Anti-Corruption Unit has been accused of using public transport to complete the Dublin city marathon. Garda Headquarters is carrying out a "fact-finding review" into allegations that the off-duty member completed a portion of the race by taking the Luas.
The owner of a hair and beauty salon which left a Dublin woman with “blowtorch-like” wounds to her head and neck has been ordered to pay the woman €30,000 plus costs.
A 16-year-old boy who stabbed Uransetseg Tserendorj as she walked home from work in Dublin's city centre has been found guilty of her murder following a retrial at the Central Criminal Court.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has marked Armistice Day by standing for a two-minute silence with fellow leaders of the British Irish Council at its meeting in Blackpool. Mr Martin wore a poppy badge with a shamrock as he stood at 11am with Nicola Sturgeon and Michael Gove.
Russia has relinquished its final foothold in a major city in southern Ukraine, allowing Ukrainian forces to move cautiously towards reclaiming the country’s only Russian-occupied provincial capital.
An Irish dancing judge and teacher was suspended by his regulatory body over comments about another judge which had allegedly been posted on his Facebook page by his former girlfriend, the High Court heard.
Shannon Airport recorded the highest minimum temperature ever in November as temperatures did not fall below 15.5C overnight on Thursday. This surpasses the previous record of 14.6C by nearly a full degree.