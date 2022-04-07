Evening news: Four men convicted over rape and sexual assault of teenage girl; and tributes paid to Irish businessman who died in Turkey

Jury convicts four men in relation to rape and sexual assault of teenage girl in a car six years ago

A jury has convicted four men of multiple sexual assaults committed during what was described in court as the “gang rape” of a teenage girl in a car six years ago.

Russia expels two Irish diplomats in ‘unjustified’ move

Russia has expelled two Irish diplomats from the country.

‘Absolute gentleman’ - tributes paid to Irish businessman who died while holidaying in Turkey

It is understood 66-year-old Tony Rogers, formerly of Tredagh View, Drogheda, died on Tuesday morning.

Businessman fighting extradition over robbery in which Garda Adrian Donohoe was killed says he is suffering memory loss

A businessman wanted over the robbery during which Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead is suffering from memory loss, a London court has heard.

Tesco’s planned buy of Joyce’s chain to be probed further by watchdog

The competition watchdog is opening a deeper probe into the planned acquisition by Tesco of the Galway-based Joyce’s Supermarkets chain.

Former millionaire developer Philip Marley fails in bid for two separate trials

Former millionaire property developer Philip Marley has failed in a bid to have charges against him over the alleged fraudulent registration of properties dealt with at two separate trials.

Barrister facing murder charge ‘left High Court judge in dark’ over financial affairs

A leading barrister accused of murdering a father of four in a fatal shooting on farmland in Tallaght has been told by the President of the Court of Appeal that he left a High Court judge "totally in the dark" in regards to his financial affairs when applying for bail.

TD publishes video of him being hit on his bike after DPP refuses to prosecute

Holohan says his ‘fingerprints’ were all over creation of new €187k Trinity post as Tánaiste says ‘full details’ of his secondment should have been made public

Secretary General Robert Watt signed off on the arrangement which will see Dr Holohan continue to be paid his €187,000 Department of Health salary although he will be working in Trinity College.

‘If we can help save a life it’ll be worth it’ – Irishman and his dog set to carry out search and rescue missions in Ukraine

A former French Foreign Legionnaire from Kiskeam who has worked as a security contractor in some of the world’s most unstable hotspots is set to travel to Ukraine next month on a search and rescue mercy mission with his specially trained K9 urban search and rescue dog.

Woman who claimed she was scalded by ‘explosion’ of water from hotel room kettle loses injury claim

A woman who sued claiming she was scalded with boiling water from her hotel room’s kettle has lost her High Court action.

Mairead Ronan says she'll ‘regret’ leaving Today FM in the future

Mairead Ronan has admitted that she probably will regret her decision to leave Today FM at some point.

Building firm boss weeps in court as he insists he thought allegedly defective quick-build Dublin school was safe

The boss of the firm which built an allegedly defective secondary school in Dublin told the High Court when he handed over the completed project he had no reason to believe there were any defects in it.

Shop manager stole thousands from till ‘after landlords twice forced him to move over behaviour non-verbal daughter’

A manager who stole thousands of euro from the shop where he worked has received a fully suspended sentence.

Conor McGregor charged with two counts of dangerous driving

UFC star Conor McGregor has appeared in court charged with dangerous driving and other motoring offences.