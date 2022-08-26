Evening news: Ex-Sinn Féin councillor placed on sex offenders register after sexual assault; 18 pups rescued from illegal puppy farm in Louth

Here are the top stories from across Independent.ie this evening.

Illegal puppy farm raided in Louth, 18 pups rescued from ‘terrible conditions’

Eighteen dogs were rescued from “terrible conditions” in what appeared to be an illegal puppy farm in rural Louth.

Ex-Sinn Féin councillor placed on sex offenders register after sexually assaulting bar worker on stag party

A former Sinn Fein councillor who sexually assaulted a bar worker while on a stag night in Edinburgh city centre has been placed on the sex offenders register.

Three arrested as gardaí seize cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis worth €122,000 in Waterford

Two men and a woman in their 20s have been arrested by Gardaí in Waterford on Friday in connection with the seizure of drugs worth €122,000.

Number of homeless people in Ireland hits high of 10,568

There are currently 10,568 people experiencing homelessness in Ireland, which is the highest number recorded since 2019.

Robert Troy’s explanation to the Dáil could be over and done with in an hour

Opposition whips will ensure that Robert Troy goes ahead with a personal statement of explanation to the Dáil about his failures and omissions on his property portfolio.

Moderna sues Pfizer over patents behind Covid-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna is suing Pfizer and the German drugmaker BioNTech, accusing its main competitors of copying Moderna’s technology in order to make their own vaccine.

Montenegro's state infrastructure crippled by ‘ongoing persistent’ cyber attack – US officials

Government digital infrastructure in Montenegro has been hit by an "unprecedented" cyber attack and timely measures have been taken to mitigate its impact, authorities said today.

Leading energy supplier announces massive hikes in electricity and gas prices

A leading energy supplier has announced some of the largest price rises ever seen in this country, in a move that is set to send shock waves through households.

Harry Styles to play Slane Castle next June

Singer Harry Styles is to return to Ireland and will headline Slane Castle on June 10 next year. It will be the first major concert at the Co Meath venue since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.