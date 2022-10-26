Evening news: Driver who told gardaí ‘I killed my best friend' after crash avoids jail; Irish retailer to stop sourcing fertiliser from Russia

Here are the main news stories of the evening.
A man who told gardaí at the scene of a fatal accident: “I have killed my best friend. I wish it was me” was handed a suspended prison sentence today.
There will also be hazardous driving conditions with possible spot flooding in parts.
A pensioner has appeared in court in Co Donegal charged with attempting to sabotage the gas supply of a local community centre.
A Wicklow chef has said he doesn’t ‘know how businesses are staying afloat’ after revealing he worked 230 hours across a three-week period due to staff shortages and is seeing energy bills rise from €1,500 per month to €4,000.
A bride's dress was splattered with blood as her new husband was gunned down at his own wedding in front of horrified guests.
One of the country’s biggest outlets for fertiliser will no longer accept products from Russia, the Farming Independent can reveal.
A hospital chief executive has denied that he barred a barrister from receiving treatment because the lawyer represented a doctor who was involved in a legal dispute with the health facility.
Leo Kearns, chair of the advisory group on setting up six regional authorities in the HSE and bringing back local decision-making, said “no matter how people work, and they work hard and make huge sacrifices”, the lack of a joined-up approach between hospitals and community services means it cannot function properly currently.