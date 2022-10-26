Evening news: Driver who told gardaí ‘I killed my best friend' after crash avoids jail; Irish retailer to stop sourcing fertiliser from Russia

Jason Killeen died after an accident at Coolnafarna, Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo, in September 2020

Here are the main news stories of the evening.

Speeding driver who told gardaí ‘I killed my best friend. I wish it was me’ after fatal road crash avoids jail

A man who told gardaí at the scene of a fatal accident: “I have killed my best friend. I wish it was me” was handed a suspended prison sentence today.

Met Éireann issues Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for three counties

There will also be hazardous driving conditions with possible spot flooding in parts.

Pensioner charged with sabotage of gas pipes of local community centre in Co Donegal

A pensioner has appeared in court in Co Donegal charged with attempting to sabotage the gas supply of a local community centre.

'I can’t see any light at the end of the tunnel' - chef working 230 hours in three weeks has stark warning for sector

A Wicklow chef has said he doesn’t ‘know how businesses are staying afloat’ after revealing he worked 230 hours across a three-week period due to staff shortages and is seeing energy bills rise from €1,500 per month to €4,000.

Bride’s dress splattered with blood as husband gunned down at own wedding

A bride's dress was splattered with blood as her new husband was gunned down at his own wedding in front of horrified guests.

Major retailer to stop sourcing fertiliser from Russia

One of the country’s biggest outlets for fertiliser will no longer accept products from Russia, the Farming Independent can reveal.

Beacon Hospital CEO denies barrister was barred over his involvement in legal dispute

A hospital chief executive has denied that he barred a barrister from receiving treatment because the lawyer represented a doctor who was involved in a legal dispute with the health facility.

Health service is so disjointed it is like having two separate managers on the sidelines, TDs told

Leo Kearns, chair of the advisory group on setting up six regional authorities in the HSE and bringing back local decision-making, said “no matter how people work, and they work hard and make huge sacrifices”, the lack of a joined-up approach between hospitals and community services means it cannot function properly currently.