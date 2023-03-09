Evening news: Crackdown on ‘dodgy box’ TVs under way; Ex-lord mayor of Dublin and son hospitalised and called Irish slurs in ‘racist’ attack

Here are the top stories across Independent.ie this evening.
There could be “significant disruptions” for schools tomorrow as significant accumulations of snow are expected in some areas up until Saturday. Schools around the country will be making decisions early tomorrow morning whether to open or not after roads are inspected and weather conditions are assessed, the National Emergency Coordination Group has said.
A new crackdown on illegal TV streaming networks, sometimes accessed on so-called ‘dodgy boxes’, is taking place across the country, according to an industry body set up to fight copyright infringement.
Former lord mayor of Dublin Nial Ring has revealed how he and his son were subjected to a racially motivated attack while attending a Champions League match in London this week.
Gardaí found the body of a mother of three lying in the foetal position on the floor of a campervan with her bloodied hand protruding outside the sliding door and a child’s car seat over her face, a murder trial has heard.
An iconic Dublin pub is among several well-known watering holes that are getting a name change to kick off the St Patrick’s Day celebrations.
Professor Luke O’Neill has declared the Covid-19 pandemic officially over. The Trinity College immunologist who became one of the reliable voices over the course of the three years since coronavirus first broke out said the “global nightmare” was at an end.
Claudine Keane celebrated her birthday in style this week with a “surprise” party in a French ski resort. The former Miss Ireland contestant and her husband, legendary Irish footballer Robbie Keane, jetted off to the Alps this week to hit the slopes in Courchevel.
An eyewitness has described the “horrific scene” after a one-year-old boy died following a collision involving a lorry in Moira, County Down.
The widow of a man who died after a workplace fall at Dublin Airport five years ago has told a court that she is left with no answers as to why her husband died.
Johnny Sexton has dampened down any immediate prospect of him joining his current provincial boss Leo Cullen on the coaching staff at Leinster.
Judge James McCourt, throwing out a €60,000 damages claim by Kamil Losik, said Losik may not have been one of an inner circle of people involved in staging accidents but knew, or ought to have known, that the crash in which he claimed to have been injured had been staged.
Mourners attending First Dates star Jordan Dunbar’s funeral this weekend are being asked to “add a bright colour” to their outfit to celebrate the 29-year-old's life.
Paul Mescal brought his younger brother and sister along to a star-studded Hollywood party last night.
A Carlow man who suddenly appeared before his family covered in flames is believed to have accidentally set himself alight with a match, an inquest has heard.
More of the 58 school building projects facing delay because of funding pressures have been identified.