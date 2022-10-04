Evening news: Court told Jackie Healy-Rae held English tourist’s arm while friends ‘punched face in’; Irish hotel named No 1 global resort

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this evening.

Jackie Healy-Rae held English tourist’s arm behind back while two friends ‘punched face in’, court told

An English holidaymaker insisted that Kerry councillor Jackie Healy-Rae (26) first put him in a headlock until he was choking and then held his arm behind his back while his two friends started "punching my face in".

Two Irish hotels make world's Top 50 in Condé Nast awards; Adare Manor named No 1 global resort

Adare Manor has been named the best resort in the world by readers of the influential Condé Nast Traveler.

Brian Mullins remembered: Bertie Ahern, Jack O’Shea and Mickey Harte among mourners to say farewell Dublin GAA legend

The great and the good turned out to say farewell today to one of Dublin football’s most revered figures. Legendary midfielder Brian Mullins died last week at the age of 68 after a short illness.

‘God help us if you ever get near the national finances’ – Micheál Martin and Mary Lou McDonald trade George Orwell jibes in Dáil

The Taoiseach and the Sinn Féin leader have traded insults in the Dáil, comparing each other to works by the author George Orwell.

Evening traffic and travel: collision on M50 south near Blanchardstown exit

There has been a collision on the southbound M50 during rush-hour traffic.

Gloves are off as Conor McGregor fights clothing firm in trademark battle

The gloves are off as Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) star Conor McGregor is engaged in a fresh fight to cash in on his brand across the EU.

Court refuses to consider ‘implied consent’ in ex-RTÉ journalist Mícheál Ó Leidhin’s sex assault appeal

The Court of Appeal has refused to consider an argument of "implied consent" made by lawyers representing a former RTÉ journalist who sexually assaulted a woman while she slept.

John Gilligan trial: convicted drug dealer remains a free man and is on brink of getting his passport back to drive to UK from Spain

John Gilligan remains a free man after his Spanish drugs and weapons trial was suspended following a no-show by his son Darren.

‘The right thing to do’ – mother gifts her house to disability charity so her adult son can be cared for in his own home

A Dublin mother who donated her house to St John of God Community Services to allow her adult son with an intellectual disability to continue live and be cared for in his family home said today “it seemed the right thing to do.”

Army officer to face trial for allegedly threatening to kill soldier

A senior non-commissioned officer (NCO) in the Defence Forces has pleaded not guilty to a charge of threatening to kill another soldier at a military camp in Co Donegal.

Construction worker jailed after assaulting ex-girlfriend and threatening to stab her

A construction worker has been jailed for 18 months for an assault on his ex-girlfriend during which he threatened to stab her.

Jailed teacher Enoch Burke lodges appeal against injunction preventing him from attending school

Jailed teacher Enoch Burke has personally lodged an appeal against a High Court injunction preventing him from attending or teaching at the school which employs him.

Elon Musk will push ahead with Twitter takeover at full price

Trading in shares of Twitter were halted after the stock spiked on reports that Elon Musk would proceed with his $44 billion deal to buy the company after months of legal battles.