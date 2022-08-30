Evening news: Court injunction against teacher Enoch Burke who opposed addressing student as ‘they’; €10k electricity bill shocks café owner

Court injunction against teacher Enoch Burke attending school after he opposed addressing student with pronoun ‘they’

A secondary school has secured a temporary High Court injunction preventing a teacher who opposes addressing a student with the pronoun "they" from either attending at its premises or from teaching any classes at the school while he remains suspended from his position.

Man and woman in their 80s dead following multi-vehicle collision

Two people have died and a third is in a serious condition after an horrific road traffic accident in Cork which prompted Gardaí to implement their emergency response plan.

Assault case barrister sues hospital after being ‘barred by CEO’

A barrister who was recently allegedly assaulted and received death threats from a notorious criminal has issued legal proceedings against the Beacon Hospital after it barred him from getting medical treatment there.

Café owner in shock after €10,000 electricity bill for just two months

A café owner is struggling to work out how she will pay an electricity bill for almost €10,000 for two months during the summer.

Man who spent years on the run in Ireland after US death crash is jailed for 11 years

A man who spent years on the run in Ireland has been sentenced to 11 years in Florida State Prison after he was extradited to face charges over an horrific 2017 crash that killed a woman.

‘They wrote my medical details on toilet paper,’ says distressed UHK patient



‘It was the worst I’ve ever experienced’ is how Phillippa Christie described her horrific experience after she was admitted to the Accident & Emergency Department at University Hospital Kerry - describing how some of her medical details had to be written on toilet paper as the staff had no writing paper.

Gardaí investigate sickening homophobic abuse at Tipperary Pride parade

Gardaí are investigating a sickening incident at the Tipperary Pride celebration in which marchers were verbally abused and some had their rainbow parade flags torn down.

Man awarded €60k for complaint over bonuses from insurance broker in receivership

A man employed by an insurance broker who complained about unpaid bonuses has been awarded over €60,000 by the Workplace Relations Commission.

Two suspects arrested after women assaulted and robbed following night out in Kildare

Two suspects have been arrested today after two women were viciously assaulted and robbed in a 4am attack in Co Kildare as they made their way home after a night out.

Liffey Valley Shopping Centre to introduce parking charges later this year

Liffey Valley Shopping Centre is set to introduce parking charges for customers and staff later this year.