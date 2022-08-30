Evening news: Court injunction against teacher Enoch Burke who opposed addressing student as ‘they’; €10k electricity bill shocks café owner

A secondary school has secured a temporary High Court injunction preventing a teacher who opposes addressing a student with the pronoun "they" from either attending at its premises or from teaching any classes at the school while he remains suspended from his position.
Two people have died and a third is in a serious condition after an horrific road traffic accident in Cork which prompted Gardaí to implement their emergency response plan.
A barrister who was recently allegedly assaulted and received death threats from a notorious criminal has issued legal proceedings against the Beacon Hospital after it barred him from getting medical treatment there.
A café owner is struggling to work out how she will pay an electricity bill for almost €10,000 for two months during the summer.
A man who spent years on the run in Ireland has been sentenced to 11 years in Florida State Prison after he was extradited to face charges over an horrific 2017 crash that killed a woman.
‘It was the worst I’ve ever experienced’ is how Phillippa Christie described her horrific experience after she was admitted to the Accident & Emergency Department at University Hospital Kerry - describing how some of her medical details had to be written on toilet paper as the staff had no writing paper.
Gardaí are investigating a sickening incident at the Tipperary Pride celebration in which marchers were verbally abused and some had their rainbow parade flags torn down.
A man employed by an insurance broker who complained about unpaid bonuses has been awarded over €60,000 by the Workplace Relations Commission.
Two suspects have been arrested today after two women were viciously assaulted and robbed in a 4am attack in Co Kildare as they made their way home after a night out.
Liffey Valley Shopping Centre is set to introduce parking charges for customers and staff later this year.