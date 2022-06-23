Evening news: Cocaine hidden in champagne seized in €2m drug bust linked to Kinahan cartel; Cork man caught in vigilante paedophile sting

Here are the main headlines of the evening from Independent.ie.
Seven men have been arrested after gardaí seized over €2 million worth of drugs and hundreds of thousands of euros in cash linked to the Kinahan cartel.
The court heard that Mark Fox (29) was driving with only three tyres while the fourth wheel had no tyre, causing sparks to fly from the rims as he was pursued by several patrol cars and a garda helicopter on May 9, 2021.
A middle-aged man attempting to make contact with a 14-year-old girl for sexual exploitation was caught in a 'sting' operation mounted by a group of vigilante paedophile hunters.
Independent TD Verona Murphy hit out at the secretary general at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage for “waffling” instead of answering her questions, while Fianna Fáil TD James O’Connor said there is a “shocking” lack of accountability to “politically infallible” chief executives.
A young American couple who fell in love with County Donegal have said 'I do' on top of some of Ireland's highest cliffs.
"I don’t believe either Clare or Cork have a realistic chance of winning."