Evening news: Cocaine hidden in champagne seized in €2m drug bust linked to Kinahan cartel; Cork man caught in vigilante paedophile sting

Tim Bowen, with an address at Cottage View, Monkstown, Cork who appeared at Cork District Court charged with attempted sexual exploitation of a teenage girl. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Cork Courts Limited

Cocaine hidden in champagne and wine seized as part of €2m drug bust linked to Kinahan cartel

Seven men have been arrested after gardaí seized over €2 million worth of drugs and hundreds of thousands of euros in cash linked to the Kinahan cartel.

No jail for drunk driver who rammed gardaí during high-speed chase in car with only three tyres

The court heard that Mark Fox (29) was driving with only three tyres while the fourth wheel had no tyre, causing sparks to fly from the rims as he was pursued by several patrol cars and a garda helicopter on May 9, 2021.

Man who tried to meet 14-year-old girl caught in sting by vigilante paedophile hunters



A middle-aged man attempting to make contact with a 14-year-old girl for sexual exploitation was caught in a 'sting' operation mounted by a group of vigilante paedophile hunters.

TD accuses secretary general of ‘waffling’ in fiery clash over ‘infallible’ council chief executives

Independent TD Verona Murphy hit out at the secretary general at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage for “waffling” instead of answering her questions, while Fianna Fáil TD James O’Connor said there is a “shocking” lack of accountability to “politically infallible” chief executives.

‘This will always be our place, even when we’re old and grey’ – couple tie knot on top of one of Ireland's highest cliffs

A young American couple who fell in love with County Donegal have said 'I do' on top of some of Ireland's highest cliffs.

‘Dublin have their mojo back’ – Pat Spillane’s All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals predictions

"I don’t believe either Clare or Cork have a realistic chance of winning."

12-hour Riverdanceathon takes place outside the Gaiety Theatre in aid of LauraLynn