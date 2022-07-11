Evening news: Catholic Church to cash in on property price boom by selling off empty parochial homes; Graham Norton toasts marriage with VIP party in Bantry House

Here are the main news headlines of the evening.

Man and woman (30s) arrested in connection with murder of mother-of-two Lisa Thompson



Gardaí said the man and woman, who are both aged in their 30s, are both detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at separate Dublin Garda Stations.

Catholic Church to cash in on property price boom by selling off empty parochial homes

The Archbishop of Dublin, Dermot Farrell, is hiring a full-time property expert to work on the portfolio.

‘Most people do not want a general election’ – Taoiseach says Sinn Féin motion is ‘cynical’

A Budget to tackle the cost-of-living crisis would be paralysed by passing the motion of no confidence in the Government tomorrow, the Taoiseach has warned.

Graham Norton toasts marriage with VIP party in Bantry House

The red carpet was rolled out at Bantry House for a lavish blessing ceremony between Norton (59) and his partner as they celebrated their union in the west Cork beauty spot

Rugby player built up drug debt using cannabis to manage pain from injury, court hears

A student rugby player built up a drug debt from using cannabis to manage pain from an injury, a court has heard.

High Court refuses to approve Irish will of UK woman who left her Wicklow holiday home to neighbour

The High Court has refused an application to approve the Irish will of a UK resident who left her Co Wicklow holiday home here to a neighbour.

Fitness brand ambassador who illegally shared confidential garda information spared criminal record

Kirstie Reynolds (31) forwarded images she was sent on Whatsapp of a “catalogue of cars” that had originated on the garda PULSE system and was part of an investigation.

Liz Truss registered leadership website more than a month before Boris Johnson resigned

Liz Truss registered her Tory leadership campaign website more than a month ago - and shortly after Boris Johnson narrowly survived a no-confidence vote.

Endangered lion with persistent ear problems set to roar back following CAT scan

‘The train’s not moving ‘til you hand it over’ – woman claims unopened bottle of wine removed from luggage by Irish Rail security

A woman has told how she and her friends were left “dumbfounded” on the train recently after they had an unopened bottle of wine remove from their luggage by security.

GMIT hired investigator after lecturer was caught on camera comparing student’s presentation to having her teeth drilled

A third-level college paid €5,000 to an independent investigator to carry out a report into lecturers insulting and ridiculing students on a video call.

Green junior minister says carbon tax offsets paid by taxpayers ‘should be increased’ for ministers’ business class flights

A Green Party junior minister has said he doesn’t understand the question over his colleagues flying business class when the party preaches climate responsibility.

Guinness brewery prosecuted over ‘constant humming’ and ‘high-pitched whining’ noises after complaints from locals

Drinks company Diageo had a €1.4m fund to reduce night-time noise pollution from the historic Guinness Brewery in Dublin, a court has heard.

Ireland move up to second in the world rankings after historic victory over the All Blacks

And they will encounter an All Blacks side dealt a further setback by dropping to an all-time low ranking position of fourth.