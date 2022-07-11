Evening news: Catholic Church to cash in on property price boom by selling off empty parochial homes; Graham Norton toasts marriage with VIP party in Bantry House

Here are the main news headlines of the evening.
Gardaí said the man and woman, who are both aged in their 30s, are both detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at separate Dublin Garda Stations.
The Archbishop of Dublin, Dermot Farrell, is hiring a full-time property expert to work on the portfolio.
A Budget to tackle the cost-of-living crisis would be paralysed by passing the motion of no confidence in the Government tomorrow, the Taoiseach has warned.
The red carpet was rolled out at Bantry House for a lavish blessing ceremony between Norton (59) and his partner as they celebrated their union in the west Cork beauty spot
A student rugby player built up a drug debt from using cannabis to manage pain from an injury, a court has heard.
The High Court has refused an application to approve the Irish will of a UK resident who left her Co Wicklow holiday home here to a neighbour.
Kirstie Reynolds (31) forwarded images she was sent on Whatsapp of a “catalogue of cars” that had originated on the garda PULSE system and was part of an investigation.
Liz Truss registered her Tory leadership campaign website more than a month ago - and shortly after Boris Johnson narrowly survived a no-confidence vote.
A woman has told how she and her friends were left “dumbfounded” on the train recently after they had an unopened bottle of wine remove from their luggage by security.
A third-level college paid €5,000 to an independent investigator to carry out a report into lecturers insulting and ridiculing students on a video call.
A Green Party junior minister has said he doesn’t understand the question over his colleagues flying business class when the party preaches climate responsibility.
Drinks company Diageo had a €1.4m fund to reduce night-time noise pollution from the historic Guinness Brewery in Dublin, a court has heard.
And they will encounter an All Blacks side dealt a further setback by dropping to an all-time low ranking position of fourth.