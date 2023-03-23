Evening news: Bryan Dobson has novel reason for ruling himself out of The Late Late Show job; 196 people arrested for drunk or drug driving over St Patrick’s weekend

RTÉ's Bryan Dobson at the Business Journalists Association of Ireland (BJAI) annual Corporate Challenge quiz which raised over €37,000 for the Dublin Simon Community.

DAA pulls €2bn infrastructure partnership with US firm at Dublin Airport

The DAA is ending a major partnership at Dublin Airport with global project management and engineering giant Bechtel just two years into a five-year contract

Accenture to cut 400 jobs in Ireland

Accenture has around 6,500 employees in Ireland where the business is headed by Hilary O’Meara Country Managing Director for Ireland.

Teenager accused of extortion of female over drug debt is bailed

A Dublin man accused of extorting a female in connection with a drug debt has been released on bail with a curfew order.

‘I’ve to be like this for the rest of my life’ – anger of Alanna Quinn Idris at 4 years for man in attack that blinded her

196 people arrested for drunk or drug driving over St Patrick’s weekend

There were no fatal road collisions, but 1,800 drivers were caught speeding, out of more than 450,000 cars checked

RTÉ’s Bryan Dobson has novel reason for ruling himself out of The Late Late Show job

The News At One Presenter joked he has consulted an astrologist and a crystal ball.

Late Late Show: The five contenders in running to be new host

Publican who admitted having child sexual abuse video seeks to avoid conviction going on his record

Barrister argued that publican didn’t solicit the material and it had been sent to him via Whatsapp message

63-year-old mother escapes conviction for golf club attack on ex-husband's tractor

A 63 year old mother of six who broke the windows of her estranged husband’s tractor with a golf club in a row over an unpaid €200,000 martial debt has escaped a conviction.