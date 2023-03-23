Evening news: Bryan Dobson has novel reason for ruling himself out of The Late Late Show job; 196 people arrested for drunk or drug driving over St Patrick’s weekend

Here is the main news this evening.
The DAA is ending a major partnership at Dublin Airport with global project management and engineering giant Bechtel just two years into a five-year contract
Accenture has around 6,500 employees in Ireland where the business is headed by Hilary O’Meara Country Managing Director for Ireland.
A Dublin man accused of extorting a female in connection with a drug debt has been released on bail with a curfew order.
There were no fatal road collisions, but 1,800 drivers were caught speeding, out of more than 450,000 cars checked
The News At One Presenter joked he has consulted an astrologist and a crystal ball.
Barrister argued that publican didn’t solicit the material and it had been sent to him via Whatsapp message
A 63 year old mother of six who broke the windows of her estranged husband’s tractor with a golf club in a row over an unpaid €200,000 martial debt has escaped a conviction.