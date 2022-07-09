Evening news: Brother pays tribute to ‘strong and kind’ Cian McHale after drowning; Hawkeye controversy rules out legitimate Galway point

Here are the top stories across Independent.ie this evening.
Cian McHale, who lost his life in a swimming accident in Crete ten days ago, was recalled at his funeral Mass as a kind and mannerly person whose face was always lit up with a smile.
There was a very contentious moment at the end of the first half of the first All-Ireland football semi-final after Galway had a legitimate point against Derry ruled out by Hawkeye. The Tribesmen went in at the break trailing 0-4 to 0-3 after a low-scoring first half but they should have been level following a Shane Walsh 45 in injury time.
Elon Musk's Twitter account is suspended this afternoon, less than 24-hours after he announced he was terminating his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter Inc.
An estimated 1,000 worshipers flooded into Croke Park this morning, for the largest Eid celebration at the venue to date.
The newly-appointed education minister Andrea Jenkyns has responded to complaints after making a rude gesture outside Downing Street, saying she was provoked by a “baying mob”.
GAA legend Pat Spillane has announced that he will retire from his punditry role with RTÉ after the upcoming All-Ireland football final.
One of the most notorious dissident republicans in the history of the State has applied to be transferred from jail in Northern Ireland to Portlaoise Prison.
Fresh flowers picked from Dermot O Neill’s walled garden adorned the coffin of one of Ireland’s best-known gardening personalities this afternoon.
More Tories have declared their allegiances in what is gearing up to be a fierce race for the top job in British politics, as a Cabinet minister previously tipped to be a front-runner has ruled himself out of the contest.