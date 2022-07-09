Evening news: Brother pays tribute to ‘strong and kind’ Cian McHale after drowning; Hawkeye controversy rules out legitimate Galway point

Paul Conroy of Galway is tackled by Brendan Rogers of Derry. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Brother’s tribute to ‘strong and kind’ Cian McHale after drowning

Cian McHale, who lost his life in a swimming accident in Crete ten days ago, was recalled at his funeral Mass as a kind and mannerly person whose face was always lit up with a smile.

‘An absolute joke’ – Hawkeye controversy at Croke Park as Galway have legitimate point ruled out

There was a very contentious moment at the end of the first half of the first All-Ireland football semi-final after Galway had a legitimate point against Derry ruled out by Hawkeye. The Tribesmen went in at the break trailing 0-4 to 0-3 after a low-scoring first half but they should have been level following a Shane Walsh 45 in injury time.

Elon Musk’s Twitter account suspended after he terminates $44bn deal to buy company

Elon Musk's Twitter account is suspended this afternoon, less than 24-hours after he announced he was terminating his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter Inc.

Croke Park hosts its largest ever Eid celebration

An estimated 1,000 worshipers flooded into Croke Park this morning, for the largest Eid celebration at the venue to date.

UK Education Minister Andrea Jenkyns makes statement on giving middle finger to crowd

The newly-appointed education minister Andrea Jenkyns has responded to complaints after making a rude gesture outside Downing Street, saying she was provoked by a “baying mob”.

‘I’ve had 30 great years’ – Pat Spillane to retire from The Sunday Game after All-Ireland final

GAA legend Pat Spillane has announced that he will retire from his punditry role with RTÉ after the upcoming All-Ireland football final.

IRA dissident and bomb-maker Blair wants transfer to Portlaoise Prison

One of the most notorious dissident republicans in the history of the State has applied to be transferred from jail in Northern Ireland to Portlaoise Prison.

Flowers from Dermot O'Neill’s garden adorn coffin as he is laid to rest

Fresh flowers picked from Dermot O Neill’s walled garden adorned the coffin of one of Ireland’s best-known gardening personalities this afternoon.

Latest Tories declare allegiances in race for top job in British politics

More Tories have declared their allegiances in what is gearing up to be a fierce race for the top job in British politics, as a Cabinet minister previously tipped to be a front-runner has ruled himself out of the contest.