Evening news: Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian expecting their first child; and inspirational DIY SOS star Josh Parsons (7) laid to rest

‘While Josh had his limitations, he never let them dampen his spirit,’ – inspirational DIY SOS star Josh Parsons (7) laid to rest today

Just weeks after his DIY SOS episode aired on RTÉ, Josh Parsons (7) who sadly died “in the loving arms of his parents” was laid to rest today.

Kilkenny murder accused told gardaí when charged with second allegation: ‘I wasn’t expecting that one’

A murder accused told gardaí “I wasn’t expecting that one” after being charged with a second allegation of assaulting the deceased's wife.

‘We are pregnant!’ – Brian Dowling and partner Arthur Gourounlian announce they’re expecting their first child

Brian Dowling and his partner Arthur Gourounlian have announced that they’re expecting their first child.

‘Incredibly dangerous narcissism’ – President Michael D Higgins slams Elon Musk Twitter takeover move

President Michael D Higgins has accused Elon Musk of “incredibly dangerous narcissism” over his attempt to buy Twitter.

‘Everyone needs to dial down the rhetoric on the new National Maternity Hospital (NMH),’ says Simon Harris

“We need to tone it down here. We need to dial this down — and we need to start talking about facts,” Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said, standing alongside his party colleague, Heather Humphreys, who was one of a couple of ministers demanding a pause on the issue at Cabinet this week.

GP who advertised herself as gynaecologist without authorisation may be guilty of offence, hearing told

The conduct of a GP who advertised herself as a gynaecologist despite having no authorisation was so serious she may be guilty of an offence, a Fitness to Practise Committee has heard.

Hospital apologises after mother died when she fell out of bed and newborn baby suffocated under her

Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) has apologised in the High Court after a mother died when she fell out of a bed while breastfeeding and her newborn baby suffocated under her.

Amber Heard tells court why she recorded Johnny Depp ‘howling like an animal’ while intoxicated on plane

Amber Heard has told the court that she recorded Johnny Depp “howling like an animal” while was intoxicated on a private flight in 2014 because he wouldn’t remember how bad it was afterwards.

Gardaí investigate if man was doused in petrol and set on fire after attempting to intervene in fight in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating if a man was doused in petrol and set on fire after attempting to intervene in a fight in Dublin.

Fox chews through fence before killing 25 flamingos at zoo

A fox chewed a hole in a supposedly predator-proof metal fence before killing 25 flamingos and hurting three others at a Washington zoo.

A cinema manager sacked after being found asleep at his desk and reportedly smelling of alcohol has been awarded €1,600 in compensation for unfair dismissal.