Evening news: Autumn Covid vaccine rollout announcement leaves hundreds of thousands ineligible; boy (3) killed in tragic accident named

Details of autumn Covid-19 vaccination rollout announced, but hundreds of thousands not eligible

An autumn Covid-19 vaccination rollout will see everyone aged 50 and over, as well as people with underlying health conditions, offered a second Covid-19 booster vaccine.

Tributes paid as boy (3) killed in tragic accident in Limerick is named locally

Tributes have been paid to the family of a three-year-old boy who died in a tragic accident in Co Limerick on Friday. It is understood the boy, named locally as Padraig Cunningham, was fatally injured when he was struck by a vehicle at a private residence.

WHO declares monkeypox a global health emergency, says risk in Europe is ‘high’

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared monkeypox a global health emergency. WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus today said the risk of monkeypox is moderate globally, except in Europe where risk is high.

Pictured: Talented Limerick music teacher who died after suspected serious assault

Gardaí were harvesting hundreds of hours of CCTV footage in Rathkeale and Limerick City, in trying to trace the movements of talented musician Louise Muckell, prior to her death Wednesday, after she appeared to have had suffered a serious assault.

Aer Lingus cancels further flights from Dublin Airport

Aer Lingus has cancelled further flights from Dublin Airport this weekend as it continues to deal with shortages due to “staff illness”.

Leading loyalist ‘replaced his kitchen floor after stabbing man, slashing his face to the bone’

The hearing was also told that despite the victim naming David ‘Dee’ Coleman as the person responsible “for inflicting most of his injuries”, there is no forensic evidence to connect the victim to Coleman’s house.

Coughing Joe Biden insists he feels better than he sounds after Covid diagnosis

Which everyday item is dirtier than your toilet seat – and how often should you be cleaning?

Many people may be unaware of the average shelf life of some of the everyday items which we have in our homes and how exactly to keep them clean. One microbiologist has unveiled the truth behind the cleanliness of everything from where we lay our heads at night to how we clean our dishes.

Mother and partner murdered son (15)

A 15-year-old boy who was tortured and killed by his mother and her partner in a campaign of “utterly horrific and prolonged” torture was murdered by the two people he “should have been able to trust the most in the world”, a senior prosecutor has said.















