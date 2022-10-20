Evening news: Arrested motorist ‘squeezed garda’s crotch’, court told; ‘white gold’ could be hidden in Ireland’s stone walls

Here are the main news headlines of the evening.

Arrested motorist ‘squeezed garda’s crotch’, court told



Moira Morrissey (53) is also accused of assaulting two other gardaí, and allegedly told a doctor he was “an uneducated fool who could not speak proper English”. Judge John Brennan adjourned the case for continued hearing.

‘Hopefully the next prime minister can get down to real negotiations’ – Bertie Ahern on Liz Truss’s departure

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern has gently mocked the departure of British prime minister Liz Truss and the instability in the Conservative party.

Tenant awarded €10,000 for discrimination after her landlord refused to sign a HAP form

A landlord who claimed his tenant’s flat was in such poor repair he would be making a “liar” of himself if he signed a Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) form has been ordered to pay her €10,000 for discrimination.

Mayo GAA ‘liaising with Connacht GAA and the GAA centrally’ on claim of alleged child abuse submitted to Tusla

Mayo GAA have said they will “continue to liaise with Connacht GAA and the GAA centrally” in relation to the report of alleged "child abuse" made by the Castlebar Mitchels club to Croke Park and TUSLA in the wake of a controversial U-17 'A' football championship clash against Westport..

Citywest closes to Ukrainian refugees and asylum seekers with new arrivals forced to stay at Dublin Airport

In the meantime, entry to the Citywest facility for both international protection (IP) and Ukrainian people “will be paused and kept under review,” the department said in a statement.

‘White gold’ could be hidden in Ireland’s stone walls

A London mining company hunting for lithium – the ‘white gold’ that’s a critical element for the production of rechargeable batteries for everything from electric cars to phones – has found high grades of the metal in dry stone walls beside a Co Waterford field where it has recently started prospecting.

Two men to stand trial over alleged assault which left Dublin teen Alanna Quinn Idris (18) with horrific facial injuries

Alanna, now 18, underwent several operations to fix her eye socket and lost her sight in the injured eye.

Heartbroken Dublin dad ‘cried the whole way home’, after being forced to leave surrogate triplets in Kenya

Edward O’Reilly, who lives in Santry Cross, left the African country with just the birth certificates rather than his three newborn daughters.

‘There is no excuse’ – Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty says sorry after being hit with 10-match ban for sectarian slur

Following the incident, Lafferty was removed from the Northern Ireland squad for the Nations League games against Kosovo and Greece. However, manager Ian Baraclough has said will consider him for selection for future squads.

The chaos that brought down Liz Truss after 44 days in charge

Liz Truss resigned from her post as the UK’s Prime Minister today, after just six chaotic weeks in the job.

Gardaí warn brides and grooms to keep cards safe, following numerous thefts at wedding receptions

Gardaí are warning newlyweds to watch out for wedding cards being stolen, following a number of reported thefts at receptions recently.