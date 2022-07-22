Evening news: Arlene Foster hits out at Coveney spelling error; Former Dublin minor hurler caught with drugs worth €2.7m jailed for 9 years

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this evening.

‘Most loving and caring mother’ – family of Co Down plane crash victim pay tribute

The family of a woman killed in this week's plane crash in Co Down have said she was loved by all. Caroline Mawhinney, who was due to start a new job as a teacher, died alongside Philip Murdock when a light aircraft came down near Newtownards.

Arlene Foster hits out at Simon Coveney spelling mistake amid NI Protocol exchange

Former DUP leader Arlene Foster has hit out at Foreign Affairs minister Simon Coveney and his criticism of the NI Protocol Bill – by criticising his spelling.

Former Dublin minor hurler caught with €2.7m worth of drugs jailed for nine years

A former Dublin minors hurler who was caught in possession of €2.7 million worth of cocaine and cannabis in 2014 has been jailed for nine years. Patrick Casey (35) fled the country after he managed to evade gardaí in the wake of a high speed chase eight years ago, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard today.

‘I’m terrified’ – Erin McGregor set to go under the knife for €7,500 breast enhancement after previous implants

Erin McGregor said that she is set to go under the knife for a €7,500 breast enhancement after she got dodgy implants a number of years ago. She was one of the hundreds who suffered following the PIP breast implant scandal.

Burglar (52) broke into Supermacs with underpants over his head

A burglar who broke into a Supermacs with underpants over his head will be sentenced later. Philip Daly (52), a former fisherman with 102 convictions, had been attempting to feed a “deep seated” drug addiction. Defence counsel said his behaviour has improved “markedly” since.

Man in underwear walks into live TV news interview

Laois man who sexually abused his young daughter over a four-year period handed 10-year prison sentence

Patrick Shiels (66) sexually abused and orally raped his daughter Marlene Prakash-Shiels when she was aged between four and eight, during visits to his home between September 2000 and December 2004.

‘Fake nun’ accused of public order offences in Dublin tells court she is only guilty of ‘preaching the word of God’

A “fake nun” accused of public order offences outside Dublin’s GPO has said she is only guilty of “preaching the word of God on O’Connell Street.”

Vicky Conway’s funeral hears that she was: ‘A comet that was extinguished far too early’

Associate professor of law at Dublin City University and civil rights campaigner, Dr Vicky Conway, has been described as the “dynamo of change that she wanted to see every day”.

Man (20s) killed and woman left critically injured following two-car collision in Co Louth

A man has died following a road traffic collision in Co Louth this morning. The man, aged in his 20s, was the front seat passenger of one of the cars involved in the incident at around 5am on the N33 at Richardstown, Dunleer, Co Louth.

‘Volatile’ chief suspect quizzed after young mum brutally beaten and sexually assaulted in forest

Gardaí have arrested the chief suspect after a young mum was the victim of a suspected sexual assault in a Co Kildare forest. The attack happened last Sunday afternoon in woodland at Moore Abbey, near Monasterevin.

Gardaí trawl hundreds of hours of CCTV to trace movements of Limerick music teacher prior to death

Gardaí were harvesting hundreds of hours of CCTV footage in Rathkeale and Limerick City, in trying to trace the movements of talented musician Louise Muckell, prior to her death Wednesday, after she appeared to have had suffered a serious assault.

Irish man Niall Harbison on a mission to save thousands of Thailand’s street dogs

Wife of man who died trying to prevent his car from being robbed heard about incident while waiting for flight home

The wife of a Dublin businessman who died from injuries sustained while trying to prevent his car from being robbed in Clondalkin earlier this year heard about the incident while waiting to catch a plane home from England.