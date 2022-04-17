Evening news: Almost 30 people treated for mystery illness at Cork refugee centre; and Nicola Sturgeon reported to police over Covid mask regulation

Here are the top stories from across Independent.ie this evening.

Almost 30 people are being treated for a mystery illness at a Cork refugee centre

Almost 30 Ukrainians at a Cork refugee centre are being treated for a mystery illness. The individuals - all based at a facility in north Cork - complained of feeling unwell on Saturday with several saying their symptoms worsened overnight.

Nicola Sturgeon reported to police after apparently breaking Covid mask regulation

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been reported to the police after she was accused of violating Scotland’s Covid-19 mask mandate.

Man charged in connection with Dublin city centre assault that has left another man fighting for his life

A man aged in his 30s has been charged in connection with an assault in Dublin city centre in the early hours of this morning which has left another man fighting for his life.

Ukraine defiant as key port Mariupol teeters on brink

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said there had not been any recent diplomatic communications between Russia and Ukraine at the level of their foreign ministries and that the situation in the port of Mariupol, which he described as "dire", may be a "red line" in the path of negotiations.

Dolphin attacks trainer during water performance in Miami

Charlie Bird looking for two photos from each location of ‘Climb with Charlie’ fundraiser for new book

Charlie Bird has appealed to his supporters to send in their photos from his hugely successful charity fundraiser for a new book.

Pashcal Donohoe's former adviser was lobbyist for Swiss bank on rent-to-buy plan

An adviser to Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath met with global investment bank Credit Suisse late last year to discuss the potential to develop a rent-to-buy housing market in Ireland.

President Michael D Higgins lays wreath at annual commemoration for those who died during 1916 Easter Rising

President Michael D Higgins laid a wreath outside the GPO in Dublin as part of the annual commemoration of those who died during the 1916 Easter Rising.