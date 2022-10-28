Evening news: All-Star awards in photos as David Clifford and Diarmaid Byrnes take home top prizes; manager sacked after he drank himself ‘unconscious’ on premises awarded €40,000

28 October 2022; David Clifford of Kerry, left, and Damien Comer of Galway with their PwC All-Star awards during the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 show at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Here are the main headlines of the evening.

Kerry’s David Clifford named PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year while Limerick’s Diarmaid Byrnes wins Hurler of the Year

The GAA’s top two individual accolades were announced at tonight’s PwC All Stars banquet at the Convention Centre, televised live on RTÉ. And, in truth, neither decision qualifies as even a remote surprise.

Limerick still lords of the All-Stars ring with seven awards as Mikey Butler pips Seán Finn to corner-back berth

The story of another stellar Limerick season – pushed all the way yet retaining the character and calmness to thrive in adversity – is reflected in this year’s PwC All-Stars hurling team.

In Photos: The PwC All-Star awards

28 October 2022; Galway footballers, from left, Cillian McDaid, John Daly and Damien Comer with their PwC All-Star awards at the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile 28 October 2022; Aaron Gillane of Limerick and Rósín Ambrose on arrival at the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile 28 October 2022; Mikey Butler of Kilkenny and Michelle Donnelly on arrival at the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile 28 October 2022; An Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD and Joanne O'Riordan on arrival at the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile 28 October 2022; Partners of Kerry players, from left, Orla O'Mahony, Emer McCarthy, Tara Casey, Molly O'Brien, Ciara Breathnach, Laura Daly, and Shauna O'Connor on arrival at the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile 28 October 2022; Paudie Clifford of Kerry and Orla O'Mahony on arrival at the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile 28 October 2022; Shane Ryan of Kerry with his PwC All-Star award during the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 show at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile 28 October 2022; David Clifford of Kerry, left, and Damien Comer of Galway with their PwC All-Star awards during the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 show at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile 28 October 2022; Jack McCarron of Monaghan and Gráinne Quinlivan on arrival at the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile 28 October 2022; Noel McGrath of Tipperary and Aisling McGrath on arrival at the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile 28 October 2022; Eoin Cleary of Clare and Collette Keniry on arrival at the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile 28 October 2022; Dessie Hutchinson of Waterford and Kellie Manning on arrival at the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile 28 October 2022; David Fitzgerald of Clare and Emma Glynn on arrival at the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile 28 October 2022; David McInerney of Clare and Sally Quinlivan on arrival at the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile 28 October 2022; Killian Doyle of Westmeath and Aoife Flynn on arrival at the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile 28 October 2022; Rory Grugan of Armagh and Michelle Grugan on arrival at the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile 28 October 2022; Jack Barry of Kerry and Laura Daly on arrival at the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile 28 October 2022; Dónal Burke of Dublin, right, with his brother Kevin on arrival at the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile 28 October 2022; Ciarán Joyce of Cork and Gráinne Lynch on arrival at the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile 28 October 2022; Robbie O’Flynn of Cork and Niamh Moloney on arrival at the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile 28 October 2022; Sean O’Shea of Kerry and Molly O'Brien on arrival at the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile 28 October 2022; Damien Comer of Galway on arrival at the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile 28 October 2022; Diarmuid Ryan of Clare and Sarah Canning on arrival at the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile 28 October 2022; Darragh Fitzgibbon of Cork and Clíodhna Hanley on arrival at the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile 28 October 2022; Jason Foley of Kerry during the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 show at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile 28 October 2022; Sean O’Shea of Kerry during the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 show at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile 28 October 2022; Conor Glass of Derry and Niamh O'Donnell on arrival at the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. 28 October 2022; GPA chief executive Tom Parsons and his wife Carol on arrival at the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Whatsapp 28 October 2022; Galway footballers, from left, Cillian McDaid, John Daly and Damien Comer with their PwC All-Star awards at the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

