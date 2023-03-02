Here are the top stories across Independent.ie this evening.
All flights in and out of Dublin Airport have been temporarily suspended this evening after an illegal drone was spotted at the airport, bringing the runway traffic to a halt.
Minister of State Niall Collins told the Dáil today that a planning application for a house in Patrickswell had been compiled and submitted for him by an architect.
TDs have challenged AIB on its claims that a “consistent approach” is being applied to customers in financial distress after revealing how constituents have been in contact asking why they have not been afforded significant debt write-down deals.
Munster have announced that Ireland international Chris Farrell has left the club to pursue an option with another club.
Protestors disrupted Bertie Ahern’s honorary graduation ceremony at DCU this morning, describing the former Taoiseach as the “architect of the financial crisis”.
A suspected serial armed carjacker has been arrested following a garda pursuit across two counties last night.
A HSE-run nursing home where 22 elderly residents lost their lives to Covid-19, and which is at the centre of whistleblower allegations, breached several infection-control rules, leaving them at higher risk from the virus, an investigation has found.
Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw has declared himself fit to face Scotland on Sunday week.
Epsom College headteacher Emma Pattison died of shotgun wounds to the chest and abdomen, while her seven-year-old daughter Lettie was shot in the head, an inquest has been told.
Comedian Tommy Tiernan has revealed that he underwent tests in hospital recently and was diagnosed with sleep apnoea.
An agoraphobic young woman who tapped a stolen bank card to buy groceries was in a bad relationship and struggling with addictions to tablets and cannabis at the time, a court has heard.