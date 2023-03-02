Here are the top stories across Independent.ie this evening.

All flights suspended at Dublin Airport after drone sighting

All flights in and out of Dublin Airport have been temporarily suspended this evening after an illegal drone was spotted at the airport, bringing the runway traffic to a halt.

Minister Niall Collins tells Dáil he ‘clearly’ met all criteria in controversial home planning application

Minister of State Niall Collins told the Dáil today that a planning application for a house in Patrickswell had been compiled and submitted for him by an architect.

‘Is it one rule for the wealthy and famous and another rule for the rest of us?’ – TDs question AIB on debt write-down policies

TDs have challenged AIB on its claims that a “consistent approach” is being applied to customers in financial distress after revealing how constituents have been in contact asking why they have not been afforded significant debt write-down deals.

Munster release Chris Farrell ‘to pursue a new playing opportunity’

Munster have announced that Ireland international Chris Farrell has left the club to pursue an option with another club.

Protestors interrupt Bertie Ahern's receiving of honorary doctorate in DCU

Protestors disrupted Bertie Ahern’s honorary graduation ceremony at DCU this morning, describing the former Taoiseach as the “architect of the financial crisis”.

Suspected serial armed carjacker arrested following garda pursuit across two counties involving garda helicopter

A suspected serial armed carjacker has been arrested following a garda pursuit across two counties last night.

Nursing home at centre of whistleblower allegations where 22 residents died with Covid ‘breached infection-control rules’

A HSE-run nursing home where 22 elderly residents lost their lives to Covid-19, and which is at the centre of whistleblower allegations, breached several infection-control rules, leaving them at higher risk from the virus, an investigation has found.

‘If I’m called upon I’ll be ready’ – Robbie Henshaw declares himself fit for Scotland clash

Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw has declared himself fit to face Scotland on Sunday week.

Epsom headteacher Emma Pattison ‘died from shotgun blast to chest – while daughter (7) was shot in head’

Epsom College headteacher Emma Pattison died of shotgun wounds to the chest and abdomen, while her seven-year-old daughter Lettie was shot in the head, an inquest has been told.

Tommy Tiernan reveals sleep apnoea diagnosis

Comedian Tommy Tiernan has revealed that he underwent tests in hospital recently and was diagnosed with sleep apnoea.

Agoraphobic thief who used stolen bank card to buy food ‘struggles greatly being in public’

An agoraphobic young woman who tapped a stolen bank card to buy groceries was in a bad relationship and struggling with addictions to tablets and cannabis at the time, a court has heard.