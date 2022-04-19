Evening headlines: Young camogie player (20s) dies after suffering head injury during match; Man accused of breaking into Ukrainian refugees' car

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this evening.

Young camogie player (20s) dies after suffering head injury during match

Tributes have been paid to Galway camogie player Kate Moran, who died after suffering a serious head injury during a game with her local club on Monday night.

Dublin man accused of breaking into Ukrainian refugees’ car after they fled war-torn country for Ireland

A man has been accused of breaking into a car belonging to Ukrainian refugees when they came to Dublin after fleeing their war-torn country. Christopher Johnson (45) is alleged to have stolen clothes and other personal items from a car belonging to the couple while it was parked at a hotel in the north of the city.

CEO of Kinahan-founded boxing company MTK steps down

The CEO of the boxing company founded by Daniel Kinahan has resigned from his role citing the ‘intense pressures’ of recent weeks.

We need to end the ‘national obsession’ with the Leaving Cert points race – Harris

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris says young people in Ireland are facing far too much pressure when it comes to accessing third-level education as he vowed to create more pathways for people to study for the career they want.

‘Non-adversarial’ compensation scheme for victims of Kerry child mental health scandal

The Government has approved a non-adversarial compensation scheme for children caught up in the mental health service medication scandal.

Johnson apologises to MPs over lockdown birthday party

Boris Johnson insisted he did not know he was breaking his own coronavirus rules, as he offered MPs a "wholehearted apology" after being fined by police.

There is a new Covid XE variant. How worried should we be?

The World Health Organisation is monitoring it but has not declared it a variant of concern.

Irish schools ‘will not be found wanting’ in helping thousands of Ukrainian children adapt to life here

Education Minister Norma Foley vowed that the Government "will not be found wanting" in terms of providing critical extra resources for Irish primary and secondary schools to allow them accept thousands of Ukrainian children fleeing the Russian invasion.

Former hotel worker acquitted of murder of Michaela McAreavey rearrested in Mauritius

A former hotel worker acquitted of the murder of Irish honeymooner Michaela McAreavey has been rearrested by detectives in Mauritius investigating the case, his lawyers have said.

‘Her feet left the ground’

A tourist swung his girlfriend off the ground by her hair during a drunken assault outside a Dublin Garda station, a court heard.

‘I’m just a stupid boxer’: Tyson Fury insists he has ‘absolutely zero’ business with Daniel Kinahan

Tyson Fury insists the recent sanctions against Daniel Kinahan are "nowt to do with me" and says he has "absolutely zero" business with the alleged crime boss.

Excessive workload ‘eroding the morale of teachers’ – TUI

An excessive workload is “eroding the morale of teachers” and driving people away from the profession, according to the Teachers’ Union of Ireland.

Watch: News in 90 Seconds



