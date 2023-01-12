Evening headlines: Woman who won Lotto as a teen says she ‘wouldn’t wish it on anyone’; Ikea plans to open another major outlet in Ireland

Here are the top stories across Independent.ie this evening.
A young woman who won £1 million in the Lotto at the age of 17 says she “wouldn’t wish it on anyone.”
A convicted terrorist who is one of the main players in organising anti-refugee protests has been arrested for threatening to burn down a hotel housing over 40 refugees.
Swedish retail giant Ikea is gearing up to open another major outlet in Ireland, the Irish Independent has learned. It could open within the next couple of years.
Gardaí in Enniscorthy in County Wexford are investigating the theft of €220,000 from a house in the town.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he will seek legal advice on whether former minister Damien English breached planning laws. The junior enterprise minister resigned this morning over a planning application he made in 2008.
A man who orally raped his six-year-old daughter in a “fundamental breach of trust” has been jailed for six and a half years.
A Status Orange wind warning is in place for Co Donegal today with “severe and damaging gusts” forecast.
A former Premier League footballer who used the names of stars including Rio Ferdinand to entice investors has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years over an £8 million trading scam.
A burglary gang member who was jailed earlier this week was discovered dead in his prison cell this morning.
A tow truck worker has been cleared of writing "rat" in a book of condolences for the late garda, Detective Colm Horkan, claiming that gardaí are out to get him.
Boxer Roy Sheahan, who says his professional career was ended when his left hand was crushed by a digger bucket, claims he was forced to quit his building job three months after going back to work because of the strain of new “heavy” duties on his good hand.
Prosecutors in the Regency murder trial are taking “no further steps” over a “curious development” in the case that emerged this week.