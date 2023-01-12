Evening headlines: Woman who won Lotto as a teen says she ‘wouldn’t wish it on anyone’; Ikea plans to open another major outlet in Ireland

Here are the top stories across Independent.ie this evening.

Woman (27) who became millionaire after Lotto win says she ‘wouldn’t wish it on anyone’

A young woman who won £1 million in the Lotto at the age of 17 says she “wouldn’t wish it on anyone.”

Organiser of anti-refugee protests is arrested over threat to burn down hotel

A convicted terrorist who is one of the main players in organising anti-refugee protests has been arrested for threatening to burn down a hotel housing over 40 refugees.

‘Big ambitions’: Ikea plans to open another major outlet in Ireland

Swedish retail giant Ikea is gearing up to open another major outlet in Ireland, the Irish Independent has learned. It could open within the next couple of years.

Shocking footage shows brawl on Luas line in Dublin

€220,000 stolen from house in County Wexford

Gardaí in Enniscorthy in County Wexford are investigating the theft of €220,000 from a house in the town.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to seek legal advice on whether Damien English breached planning laws

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he will seek legal advice on whether former minister Damien English breached planning laws. The junior enterprise minister resigned this morning over a planning application he made in 2008.

Man who raped his daughter (6) jailed for six and a half years

A man who orally raped his six-year-old daughter in a “fundamental breach of trust” has been jailed for six and a half years.

Irish weather: Status Orange wind warning issued for one county as nation hit by very strong gusts

A Status Orange wind warning is in place for Co Donegal today with “severe and damaging gusts” forecast.

Former Premier League footballer jailed for £8m investment scam

A former Premier League footballer who used the names of stars including Rio Ferdinand to entice investors has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years over an £8 million trading scam.

Investigation as convicted burglar dies in cell at Limerick Prison

A burglary gang member who was jailed earlier this week was discovered dead in his prison cell this morning.

Tow truck worker cleared of writing ‘rat’ on book of condolences for garda Colm Horkan

A tow truck worker has been cleared of writing "rat" in a book of condolences for the late garda, Detective Colm Horkan, claiming that gardaí are out to get him.

Boxer who challenged Conor McGregor to ‘proper fight’ forced to retire from sport after hand crushed by digger, WRC told

Boxer Roy Sheahan, who says his professional career was ended when his left hand was crushed by a digger bucket, claims he was forced to quit his building job three months after going back to work because of the strain of new “heavy” duties on his good hand.

No further steps over ‘curious development’ at Hutch trial

Prosecutors in the Regency murder trial are taking “no further steps” over a “curious development” in the case that emerged this week.