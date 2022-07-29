Evening headlines: Woman raped by three teenagers at a beach tells of ‘cruel’ cross examination; electricity customers to get a refund

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this evening
Household and businesses have received some rare good news after the energy regulator decided to refund them money on their electricity bills.
A young woman who was driven to a beach and gang raped in a car by three teenagers has described how she had to go through two trials and several days of “cruel” cross-examination in her fight for justice.
Brian Mullin, who tragically died in a road traffic collision last weekend, has been remembered as a “people person” who spread happiness with his “cheer, laughter and kindness”.
A Cork man who was found guilty of raping and sexually assaulting his then partner and her son has been handed a 12-year prison sentence.
Both Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy have spoken out following the verdict in the "Wagatha Christie" trial, which saw Rooney win the case.
A solicitor has been sent for trial accused of deception and money laundering in an alleged insurance fraud case.
A nine-year old boy with cerebral palsy who sued over the care provided to him and his mother at the time of his birth at Portiuncula Hospital, Galway has settled a High Court action for €14 million.
A "trusted enabler" of the Kinahan cartel has been jailed for over eight years for his role in the murder of an innocent man and the attempted murder of an associate of the rival Hutch gang.
Gardaí will engage in a special operation which will see them patrol the Dart, Luas and eight inter-city rail routes to prevent and detect anti-social behaviour.