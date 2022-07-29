Evening headlines: Woman raped by three teenagers at a beach tells of ‘cruel’ cross examination; electricity customers to get a refund

Electricity customers to get a refund in rare piece of good news on energy

Household and businesses have received some rare good news after the energy regulator decided to refund them money on their electricity bills.

Woman raped by three teenagers at a beach tells of ‘cruel’ cross examination

A young woman who was driven to a beach and gang raped in a car by three teenagers has described how she had to go through two trials and several days of “cruel” cross-examination in her fight for justice.

‘It’s not goodbye, it’s until we meet again’ – tributes paid at funeral of crash victim Brian Mullin

Brian Mullin, who tragically died in a road traffic collision last weekend, has been remembered as a “people person” who spread happiness with his “cheer, laughter and kindness”.

Child rapist with 11 character references in court gets 12 years for attacks on his partner and her son

A Cork man who was found guilty of raping and sexually assaulting his then partner and her son has been handed a 12-year prison sentence.

Rebekah Vardy says she is ‘extremely sad and disappointed’ following Wagatha Christie verdict

Both Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy have spoken out following the verdict in the "Wagatha Christie" trial, which saw Rooney win the case.

The Indo Daily: Wagatha Christie trial: Rebekah Vardy own goal, but a score for Coleen Rooney

Dublin solicitor accused of deception and money laundering in an alleged insurance fraud case

A solicitor has been sent for trial accused of deception and money laundering in an alleged insurance fraud case.

Boy (9) with cerebral palsy settles court action for €14m over care provided to him and his mother at birth

A nine-year old boy with cerebral palsy who sued over the care provided to him and his mother at the time of his birth at Portiuncula Hospital, Galway has settled a High Court action for €14 million.

‘Trusted enabler’ of Kinahan cartel Martin Aylmer jailed for over eight years

A "trusted enabler" of the Kinahan cartel has been jailed for over eight years for his role in the murder of an innocent man and the attempted murder of an associate of the rival Hutch gang.

Gardaí to patrol Dart, Luas and inter-city rail routes to prevent anti-social behaviour

Gardaí will engage in a special operation which will see them patrol the Dart, Luas and eight inter-city rail routes to prevent and detect anti-social behaviour.



















