.The funeral mass of crash victim twelve year old Wiktor Chojecki took place at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Newcastle West on Thursday. Photograph Liam Burke/Press 22

Storm Eunice: Schools to be closed in nine counties, with four under Status Red warning

Schools and colleges in Cork, Kerry, Donegal, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon, Clare and Waterford will now close tomorrow due to Storm Eunice, as the number of counties under a red weather warning has increased.

Nphet no more: Tony Holohan to propose advisory group is disbanded and mandatory masks be scrapped in most settings

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan is to propose that the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) be disbanded alongside the ending of the last Covid-19 restrictions, including mandatory mask wearing.

Trial date fixed for former Irish rugby international Brendan Mullin accused of stealing over €500,000 from Bank of Ireland

Brendan Mullin was sent forward by Dublin District Court facing nine charges of theft, five charges of false accounting and one charge of deception, all relating to Bank of Ireland, Mespil Road, Dublin on dates between July 2011 and March 2013.

Wiktor Chojecki (12) who died in a car crash was ‘kindness personified’ his funeral mass hears

Twelve-year-old Wiktor Chojecki, who died when the car he was driving collided head-on with a lorry last week, was “kindness personified," his funeral mass today heard.

Teen (13) will not face charges after Irish teacher stabbed in Spanish school

The teenager who allegedly stabbed an Irish teacher in the back at a school in Spain will not face charges, youth prosecutors confirmed today.

Teen stalker given a six-month deferred sentence for ‘harrowing’ online harassment of BBC reporter and threats to disfigure RTÉ journalist

An obsessive teenage stalker has been given a six-month deferred sentence and supervised probation for "harrowing" online harassment of a BBC reporter and threats to disfigure an RTÉ journalist. The boy, who has a range of complex disorders, cannot be identified because he is a minor.

Group save BMW from inward tide on Kerry beach

A video shows the nerve-wrecking moment a 'new BMW' is saved from an inward tide on Coom Beach, Kerry.

Gardaí hunt for bungling armed thief who stole empty cash box in Dublin raid

An armed raid was carried out in Crumlin shortly before 7am when a security worker was targeted outside a business. A suspect, holding a knife, approached the cash-in-transit employee and threatened him with the weapon. However, the bungling criminal made his getaway empty handed after it emerged that the cash box didn’t contain any money.

Waterford woman breaks freediving record by holding breath for more than six minutes

Waterford woman Kathy MacDonald has added a tenth Irish freediving record to her growing CV as she held her breath for six minutes and 12 seconds in a recent performance.

Bomb unit probe ‘grenade’ found in Listowel

The bomb disposal unit of the Irish Army is still examining a suspicious device seized in Listowel town, Co. Kerry on Monday morning.