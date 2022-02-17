Here are the top stories across Independent.ie this evening.
Schools and colleges in Cork, Kerry, Donegal, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon, Clare and Waterford will now close tomorrow due to Storm Eunice, as the number of counties under a red weather warning has increased.
Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan is to propose that the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) be disbanded alongside the ending of the last Covid-19 restrictions, including mandatory mask wearing.
Brendan Mullin was sent forward by Dublin District Court facing nine charges of theft, five charges of false accounting and one charge of deception, all relating to Bank of Ireland, Mespil Road, Dublin on dates between July 2011 and March 2013.
Twelve-year-old Wiktor Chojecki, who died when the car he was driving collided head-on with a lorry last week, was “kindness personified," his funeral mass today heard.
The teenager who allegedly stabbed an Irish teacher in the back at a school in Spain will not face charges, youth prosecutors confirmed today.
An obsessive teenage stalker has been given a six-month deferred sentence and supervised probation for "harrowing" online harassment of a BBC reporter and threats to disfigure an RTÉ journalist. The boy, who has a range of complex disorders, cannot be identified because he is a minor.
A video shows the nerve-wrecking moment a 'new BMW' is saved from an inward tide on Coom Beach, Kerry.
An armed raid was carried out in Crumlin shortly before 7am when a security worker was targeted outside a business. A suspect, holding a knife, approached the cash-in-transit employee and threatened him with the weapon. However, the bungling criminal made his getaway empty handed after it emerged that the cash box didn’t contain any money.
Waterford woman Kathy MacDonald has added a tenth Irish freediving record to her growing CV as she held her breath for six minutes and 12 seconds in a recent performance.
The bomb disposal unit of the Irish Army is still examining a suspicious device seized in Listowel town, Co. Kerry on Monday morning.