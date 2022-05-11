Evening headlines: Watch as passenger with no flying experience lands plane; and price of takeaways set to rise significantly

Air traffic controller Robert Morgan poses for a picture with the passenger that he helped land a Cessna Grand Caravan (WPBF)

Here are the main headlines of the evening.

Taoiseach asked in Dáil if Tánaiste Leo Varadkar should step aside while under investigation

The provocative question came in the Dáil from Mr Martin’s former Fianna Fáil colleague Marc MacSharry, who resigned the whip last year.

Watch: Michael Gove switches to American and Liverpool accents during TV interview

Watch: Passenger with no flying experience lands plane after pilot becomes incapacitated

Ryanair warns passengers of the countries that still require face masks on flights, despite EU directive change

The recommendation for mandatory wearing of medical masks in airports and on board a flight was dropped today by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

As the iPod finally powers down, here are the best of Apple’s groundbreaking devices – and ones consigned to the tech graveyard

So it’s farewell to the iPod. More than any other Apple gadget, it was the one that convinced the world Steve Jobs, and then Tim Cook, would dominate our digital and tech lives for decades.

‘We want to give them new, happy memories in Ireland’, Ukrainian children enjoy family fun day

After experiencing the horror of war and having to flee their homes, more than 120 Ukrainian children got to enjoy being children again at a family day in Dublin’s Sandyford.

Tory MP: People use food banks because they cannot budget or cook properly

‘Tea with two legends’ – Stephen Teap joins fellow cancer campaigners Vicky Phelan and John Wall

CervicalCheck campaigner Stephen Teap has shared his joy after having a meal with fellow campaigners Vicky Phelan and John Wall.

Price of your takeaway could soon cost a lot more, Dáil committee hears

A spike in takeaway food prices could be on the cards later this year, a Dáil committee has been told in a hearing on inflation.

‘Wagatha Christie’ trial: Rebekah Vardy denies being prepared ‘to lie under oath’

Rebekah Vardy tells libel trial she had no knowledge her agent might be ‘constantly monitoring’ Coleen Rooney’s Instagram