Evening headlines: Watch as passenger with no flying experience lands plane; and price of takeaways set to rise significantly

Here are the main headlines of the evening.
The provocative question came in the Dáil from Mr Martin’s former Fianna Fáil colleague Marc MacSharry, who resigned the whip last year.
The recommendation for mandatory wearing of medical masks in airports and on board a flight was dropped today by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).
So it’s farewell to the iPod. More than any other Apple gadget, it was the one that convinced the world Steve Jobs, and then Tim Cook, would dominate our digital and tech lives for decades.
After experiencing the horror of war and having to flee their homes, more than 120 Ukrainian children got to enjoy being children again at a family day in Dublin’s Sandyford.
CervicalCheck campaigner Stephen Teap has shared his joy after having a meal with fellow campaigners Vicky Phelan and John Wall.
A spike in takeaway food prices could be on the cards later this year, a Dáil committee has been told in a hearing on inflation.
Rebekah Vardy tells libel trial she had no knowledge her agent might be ‘constantly monitoring’ Coleen Rooney’s Instagram