Evening headlines: Victim of tragic rally accident named as local man from West Cork; Subsidy on the way for those using remote working hubs

Ex-soldier jailed for 10 years over ‘cynical and cold’ campaign of rape against a woman

A former soldier who was convicted of “a cynical and cold campaign of rape” against a woman has been jailed for 10 years and ordered not to contact the woman again.

Victim of tragic rally accident named as local man from West Cork

The family of a young rally driver from West Cork who tragically died during a fundraising race in Co Kerry on Sunday is being comforted by friends and neighbours this evening.

Councillor convicted of assaulting brother and nephew over bitter land dispute avoids jail

A councillor convicted of assaulting his brother and nephew as part of a bitter farm inheritance dispute has avoided a prison sentence.

Subsidy on the way for those using remote working hubs

A subsidy is on the way for those using remote working hubs, according to Heather Humphreys.

Accountant tells multi-million euro theft trial of Michael Lynn that documents purported to be signed by his firm were not theirs

An accountant has told the multi-million euro theft trial of former solicitor Michael Lynn that documents purported to be signed by his firm were not his firm's documents.

‘A Day in the Life’ – Gardaí offer in-depth look at police work to mark centenary

From patrolling local areas to dog handling and examining evidence, the Gardaí cover a range of different activities during their shift.

Davy Fitz and Conor Dolan sent off during Clare vs Cork camogie match

Former Scout leader, who described his victim as ‘a fantasist’, receives one-year sentence for indecent assault in the 1980s

A former Scout leader has been jailed for 12 months for indecently assaulting a 13-year-old boy during an overnight trip in the 1980s.

Fourth Covid jab to be rolled out to over 75s and those at risk in UK this Spring

People aged 75 and over, the immunosuppressed and those living in care homes will be offered a Covid-19 booster vaccine this spring, the Health Secretary has announced.

Man convicted of the kidnap and attack of Kevin Lunney challenges conviction and 30-year sentence

Alan Harte, who was convicted of the kidnap and attack on businessman Kevin Lunney, has launched a High Court challenge aimed at setting aside both the conviction and the 30-year prison sentence.

Waterford Institute of Technology ordered to pay law lecturer €25,000 for victimising her a third time

A law lecturer has been awarded €25,000 after the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) found Waterford Institute of Technology victimised her by not re-running a recruitment process as it had promised the Labour Court.