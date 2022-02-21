Evening headlines: Victim of tragic rally accident named as local man from West Cork; Subsidy on the way for those using remote working hubs

Here are the top stories from Independent.ie this evening.
A former soldier who was convicted of “a cynical and cold campaign of rape” against a woman has been jailed for 10 years and ordered not to contact the woman again.
The family of a young rally driver from West Cork who tragically died during a fundraising race in Co Kerry on Sunday is being comforted by friends and neighbours this evening.
A councillor convicted of assaulting his brother and nephew as part of a bitter farm inheritance dispute has avoided a prison sentence.
A subsidy is on the way for those using remote working hubs, according to Heather Humphreys.
An accountant has told the multi-million euro theft trial of former solicitor Michael Lynn that documents purported to be signed by his firm were not his firm's documents.
From patrolling local areas to dog handling and examining evidence, the Gardaí cover a range of different activities during their shift.
A former Scout leader has been jailed for 12 months for indecently assaulting a 13-year-old boy during an overnight trip in the 1980s.
People aged 75 and over, the immunosuppressed and those living in care homes will be offered a Covid-19 booster vaccine this spring, the Health Secretary has announced.
Alan Harte, who was convicted of the kidnap and attack on businessman Kevin Lunney, has launched a High Court challenge aimed at setting aside both the conviction and the 30-year prison sentence.
A law lecturer has been awarded €25,000 after the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) found Waterford Institute of Technology victimised her by not re-running a recruitment process as it had promised the Labour Court.