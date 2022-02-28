Evening headlines: Ukrainian schoolgirl shot dead by Russian troops; and trial starts for four men alleged to have raped teenage girl

Here are the top stories from Independent.ie this evening.

Schoolgirl, Polina, shot dead by Russian troops among at least 16 children killed in Ukraine invasion



A schoolgirl has been shot dead in Kyiv – bringing the number of children killed in Russia’s invasion to at least 16, according to Ukraine’s president. Polina, believed to have been nine or ten years old, was in her final year of primary school. She was killed along with her mother and father when Russian troops opened fire on their family car, according to Kyiv’s local authority.

Pop-up vaccine centres and scaled down testing to form part of Government’s long-term Covid-19 plans

Pop-up vaccine centres and scaled down testing are likely to form part of the Government’s long-term pandemic planning. Senior ministers are meeting this afternoon in Government Buildings to consider some of the contingency plans being worked on by officials to deal with Covid-19 in the long term.

Four men alleged to have raped a teenage girl one after another, with photos and footage posted to social media

The trial of four men alleged to have raped a teenage girl “one after another” has opened. The four men, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have all pleaded not guilty at the Central Criminal Court to raping the then 17-year-old girl at a location in the midlands on December 27, 2016.

‘People are driving to the border with boot loads of supplies...it’s like a sea of people flowing into Poland’

Tralee native Daniel Finnegan, who is living in the Polish city of Kraków, said thousands of Ukrainian refugees have entered the city where a massive effort is under way to help displaced Ukrainians.

Father-of-eight directed to clean up house where Keane Mulready Woods was murdered by notorious criminal, court hears

A bullet proof vest containing Keane Mulready Woods' blood, bone fragment and a bloodied axe were all found close to the scene of the teenager's murder, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Ukrainian man removes a mine from road with his bare hands

Tens of thousands evacuated and nine killed as major floods hit Australia’s east coast

Nine people have been killed since the deluge began last Thursday, and rescue teams were searching on Monday for at least four people reported missing.

Internal Irish Nationwide memo asked mortgage application by Michael Lynn be prioritised as he was ‘under pressure to close’

An internal memo within Irish Nationwide Building Society asked that a mortgage application by Michael Lynn be prioritised as he was “under pressure to close,” his trial has heard.

Brown Thomas defends offering IV vitamin drips after medical experts raise serious concerns

Brown Thomas has defended offering IV vitamin drip treatments at its new store in Dundrum for up to €950 – despite doctors and scientists raising serious concerns about potential health risks.

Up to 90pc of commuters still wearing face masks, claims union as it demands extra month of mandatory mask wearing

General secretary of the National Bus and Railworkers Union Dermot O’Leary said face coverings were still widely used on transport services as mandatory mask rules lifted yesterday.